No One Demanded the Fortune Amancio Ortega Would Be Earning Away from Inditex: Shock

Amancio Ortega, the magnate behind Inditex, is known worldwide for having revolutionized the fashion world. But his success is not limited to that sector; it also extends to many other businesses. A good example is his real estate investments, which are currently bringing him a large amount of money.

Among his most notable properties is a building in the center of Madrid, specifically on Gran Vía in Madrid. The most striking thing is that it doesn't house any of his fashion stores, but rather a well-known rival. We're talking about Primark, one of the most well-known fashion chains worldwide.

It is located on one of the most emblematic streets in all of Europe, known for its high level of traffic and its appeal to businesses. At number 32 on this street is the iconic Primark store, a low-cost fashion giant that attracts thousands of customers. This point is crucial to understanding the magnitude of the figure being handled around rents in the area, which could be surprising more than one.

The Primark on Gran Vía Would Be Bringing Amancio Ortega a Lot of Money

According to Diego Efectivo, a famous TikTok content creator, the rent that Primark pays for the Gran Vía store is considerable. According to this young man, Amancio Ortega, through his investment vehicle Pontegadea, would be charging Primark a monthly sum of three million euros.

This amount is a figure that, if confirmed, is surprising. The amount reflects not only the commercial appeal of the location but also the level of demand for that space, which remains a reference point in the Spanish capital.

However, it is important to note that this figure has not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved. The source of the information is the user himself, who revealed this data in 2022 through his TikTok account (@diegoefectivo), but did not specify how he obtained this information.

The Profitability of Ortega's Real Estate Investments

Beyond these data, what is clear is that Amancio Ortega reaps success beyond his fashion empire. Pontegadea, the company that manages his investments, has acquired high-profile properties, such as the same Gran Vía building. These types of properties not only generate high rents but also increase in value over time due to their location and the constant flow of tourists and residents.

Amancio Ortega's approach to the real estate sector shows an aspect of his empire that often goes unnoticed. His ability to manage high-value properties reinforces his position as one of the shrewdest entrepreneurs of his generation.

Although the details about the value of the rents are difficult to confirm, it is clear that his decisions in this area have been key to generating additional income. The facts speak for themselves, because today they represent a constant source of earnings for Amancio Ortega.