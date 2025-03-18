Nobody Did This with Bay Leaves, but Now It's Trendy: Put Them Here to Attract Luck

Laurel is a highly valued plant since ancient times for its culinary and medicinal uses. However, its power goes beyond the kitchen. In various cultures and esoteric traditions, it is attributed with protective, purifying, and luck-attracting properties.

According to Feng Shui, this plant can be key to harmonizing spaces, balancing energy, and enhancing economic prosperity. To take advantage of its benefits, experts in this discipline recommend placing bay leaves in strategic locations at home and work. The entrance of the home is a key point, as it is the place where chi or vital energy flows.

Expert Mabel Barazarte explains that "decorating it properly can pave the way for new opportunities and positive energies." Placing bay leaves near the main door acts as a protective barrier that filters incoming energies, allowing positive vibrations to pass and blocking negative ones.

Strategic Points to Place Laurel

Similarly, according to the Professional Feng Shui School of Gloria Ramos, corners represent different areas of life, and if energy stagnates, it can affect overall well-being. To avoid this, it is recommended to place bay leaves there to activate and balance the energy of the space. This way, a harmonious and negativity-free environment is achieved.

Laurel is also linked to prosperity and professional success. Therefore, Feng Shui experts advise placing some leaves on the desk, cash register, or inside the wallet. All this is to attract financial stability and economic growth.

Additionally, having laurel in office drawers or cabinets can promote a balanced and productive work environment. Beyond its strategic location, it can be used in rituals to enhance its energetic effects.

Take Advantage of All the Powers of Laurel with These Tricks

Thus, you can use this leaf as part of home purification or as a protective amulet. If you want to give yourself a good energy bath, it's best not to forget. With these simple tips, laurel becomes a powerful ally to attract well-being, balance, and prosperity in all aspects of life.

That said, don't forget that it also has multiple culinary uses. It's typical to put it in lentils or a stew, providing a unique aroma. Few plants are as versatile as laurel, so you can get one now.