Neither Miró Nor Martini: This Catalan Company Makes One of the Best Vermouths in the World

Vermouth has resurged strongly in recent years, becoming an essential drink for a good aperitif. In Catalonia, this custom has a long tradition, and even today there are still new and surprising brands. In this regard, a young Catalan company has caught everyone's attention for having achieved international recognition.

This is Marnuthem, an innovative project that has managed to capture attention in the field of vermouth. This brand has been awarded at the World Vermouth Awards 2024, with two of its vermouths standing out among the best in the world. Its success is due to the effort and dedication of its creators, Marc Cuenca and Núria Sánchez.

| semenovp, Sima_ha

The Origin of Marnuthem: Passion and Catalan Authenticity

Marnuthem was born in 2021, as a result of a personal project by Marc Cuenca and Núria Sánchez. The couple, originally from Bell-lloc d'Urgell (Lleida), fell in love with the world of wine after a trip to La Rioja. From there, they decided to start creating their own vermouth, initially just to share it with friends and family.

The process was completely amateur at the beginning, but the good reviews encouraged them to take the next step. This is how Marnuthem was launched into the market with an authentic and local proposal, according to La Vanguardia. From the start, the idea was to produce high-quality vermouths, combining tradition with modern touches.

| Marnuthem, Sima_ha

The brand's commitment to local production is key. All the botanicals used in their vermouths come from the region of La Noguera, while the wine is from the DO Costers del Segre. Additionally, the bottling is done in Barcelona, further strengthening the connection with Catalonia.

The Winning Recipe: Rosé and Semi-Dry White Vermouth

Marnuthem stood out at the World Vermouth Awards 2024 with its rosé and semi-dry white vermouth, recognized globally for their quality. The rosé vermouth is especially appreciated for its delicate floral aroma and notes of wild berries. When tasted, a creamy touch is perceived, with flavors of vanilla and blueberry that make it unique.

On the other hand, the semi-dry white vermouth has surprised with its freshness and balance. With a more citrus profile, this vermouth has hints of tropical fruit and sugarcane. In the end, a slight bitterness gives it a special personality, standing out from other similar vermouths.

This recognition has been essential for the brand's growth. Marnuthem plans to increase its production by 50%, reaching more than 1,000 bottles per type of vermouth. However, they assure that they will not lose the quality that characterizes them, maintaining their authentic Catalan seal in every bottle.

Marnuthem has managed to establish itself as one of the most outstanding brands in the world of vermouth, showing that, with passion and dedication, a small company from Catalonia can compete internationally. With its local focus and commitment to quality, Marnuthem will continue to be a reference for vermouth lovers.