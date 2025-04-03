Neither Carrefour nor Lidl: This Is the Supermarket That's Growing Like Crazy in Madrid

In recent years, the supermarket landscape in Madrid has undergone significant changes. New chains have emerged, challenging the traditional giants. Among them, one stands out for its rapid expansion and acceptance among consumers.​

Aldi has managed to capture the attention of Madrilenians thanks to its differentiated proposal. It offers quality products at competitive prices, adapting to the current market needs. Its growth reflects a well-defined strategy and a positive response from the public.​

ALDI Strengthens Its Presence in the Community of Madrid

ALDI continues its expansion in the Community of Madrid with the recent opening of its first supermarket in Leganés, located at Avenida Fuenlabrada, 11. This opening has caused 16 new jobs in the municipality, contributing to local economic development. With this establishment, the chain reaches a total of 66 supermarkets in the region, consolidating its position in the Madrid market.​

The new supermarket in Leganés has a sales area of over 11,840 sq. ft. (1,100 square meters). Its assortment is composed of 86% private label and 80% national origin products. To celebrate its arrival, ALDI has launched exclusive discounts for customers, in addition to maintaining its usual weekly and bi-weekly promotions, facilitating savings in the shopping cart.​

The opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. This offers a convenient and accessible option for the residents of Leganés, adapting to different schedules and needs.​

During the inauguration, the mayor of Leganés, Miguel Ángel Recuenco, highlighted the importance of ALDI's arrival in the municipality. He emphasized its positive impact on the local economy and job creation. Other municipal representatives also attended the event, reaffirming institutional support for investment in the locality.​

José Antonio Pastor, ALDI's Expansion Manager, expressed: "Today we celebrate ALDI's arrival in Leganés, a key municipality for our growth strategy. With this new supermarket, we guarantee savings on the weekly shopping for more Madrid families with a high-quality assortment at the best price".​

Expansion Plan and Sustained Growth

The inauguration in Leganés is part of ALDI's ambitious expansion plan in the Community of Madrid. In addition to this opening, the chain has also recently added a new establishment in Las Rozas.

To sustain this growth, ALDI has expanded its logistics platform in Pinto to reach 430,556 sq. ft. (40,000 square meters). This logistics center is essential for efficiently supplying stores in the central area. Additionally, the company has another platform in Miranda de Ebro, Burgos, to meet the needs of northern Spain.​

Nationally, it plans to open around 40 new stores in 2025, consolidating its position as one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains. Currently, it has more than 470 stores throughout Spain and serves over 7.7 million customers.

ALDI's expansion strategy is also reflected in other regions. For example, in Galicia, the company has announced the opening of a new establishment in the industrial park of Nantes, in Sanxenxo, during the second quarter of the year. This store is part of its plan to strengthen its presence in the region, following the recent inauguration in Oleiros, A Coruña.​