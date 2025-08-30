Goodbye Zara Kids: the most beautiful garment for your children arrives at Lidl for less than €9

Lidl is once again the talk of the town because it doesn't settle for following the rules and prefers to break them with ideas that surprise. Its proposals aren't limited to the basics and always find a different twist. The result is a movement that creates a buzz in children's fashion and leaves many competitors looking surprised.

Lidl's catalog moves forward with its own style that blends practicality and freshness to stand out at just the right moment. This isn't something fleeting, but rather a strategy designed to set trends in the fall. This is how the brand manages to position itself again as a real alternative to much more established names in the sector.

Ready for the change of season

With the arrival of fall, families look for garments that combine lightness and comfort for the little ones without giving up durability. Temperatures begin to drop and a very thick coat is still unnecessary. This is the point where alternatives designed to provide just enough warmth and adapt to different moments come into play.

| Lidl

Lidl's proposal fits this trend because it brings together a youthful style with a technical construction designed for daily life. This isn't just a simple seasonal accessory, but a versatile piece that meets several needs. Its design keeps a balance between simplicity and advanced features in sustainable materials.

The padding comes from 100% recycled polyester, which reinforces the commitment to responsible fashion while also ensuring warmth. The outer surface features BIONIC-FINISH® ECO treatment that acts as a water-repellent barrier. This allows children to stay protected from drizzle without wearing a bulky garment.

| Lidl

Aesthetically, the lightweight jacket is available in two sober and easy-to-match colors, dark blue and white. The size range goes from 134 to 164, adapting to both children and preteens. With a price of €8.99, it becomes an alternative that leaves behind more expensive options from other children's brands.

Comfort and details that make the difference

In addition to its windbreaker character, this garment features a raised collar and a full zipper with a chin guard that prevents uncomfortable chafing. These are small design details that significantly improve the user experience. The zipper, made by YKK and manufactured with recycled materials, reinforces the sense of quality and durability.

The side pockets serve a dual purpose, as they offer practical space for small objects and help keep hands warm. All of this comes with an interior polyester finish that enhances comfort. The combination of fabrics provides lightness, durability, and a pleasant feel that is appreciated in the school routine.

| Lidl

Maintenance is also simple, which is an extra point for families with a fast-paced lifestyle. It can be washed at a maximum of 104°F (40°C) without losing its shape, although it should be dried at a low temperature. It can't be bleached or ironed, which reduces complications and makes sure it's always ready to use.

Thanks to these features, Lidl's jacket becomes an ally for the changing days of fall. This is a garment that delivers in the schoolyard, during outdoor activities, or on family weekend outings. The mix of practicality, sustainability, and an affordable price make it a smart purchase for this season.

Prices and offers updated on 08/29/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes