Jonathan Andic Makes an Unexpected Decision at Mango After Isak Andic's Death

The Andic family continues to consolidate their position in the fashion world. Through the company Punta Na, the family keeps the vision of their late patriarch, Isak Andic, the beloved founder of Mango. This time, the founder's three children, Jonathan, Judith, and Sarah, have carried out a significant real estate operation.

The purchase of a commercial space in one of the most exclusive areas of the city of Barcelona is the news of the last few hours. Located at number 88 Paseo de Gracia, this property is just a few meters from La Pedrera, an architectural landmark of Barcelona. The space, about 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 square meters), is currently rented to the brand Prada, which further enhances its appeal.

| Google Maps

A Valuable Asset on Paseo de Gracia

The operation was initiated months ago by Isak Andic, who, before his passing in December 2024, had considered this space for its location. Paseo de Gracia, which once hosted Mango's first store, holds special significance for the family. With this move, the Andic siblings not only secure a highly valuable asset but also reinforce Mango's presence in the real estate sector.

This space in Barcelona has become a key piece in the Andic family's strategy. Meanwhile, the operation, valued at 60 million euros, has attracted the attention of the real estate sector, reports La Vanguardia. This move not only reflects a commercial bet but also an emotional component for the Andic family.

| Google Maps

The purchase of this space, near where it all began, marks an important milestone in Mango's history and that of the family. By acquiring this space, Jonathan, Judith, and Sarah Andic continue their father's legacy, betting on the company's future.

Mango Keeps Consolidating Its Position in the Retail World

In addition to the purchase of the space on Paseo de Gracia, Mango has opened its first physical store for home products. Mango Home, which since 2021 was available through its online store, has now arrived in a physical format.

This 4,306 sq. ft. (400 square meters) store is located on Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona. In the space, customers can discover more than 3,000 carefully designed and affordably priced items, with a clear commitment to craftsmanship.

| @david_valuja, Europa Press, Getty Images, agafapaperiapunta

The establishment is designed to replicate the ambiance of a real home, allowing visitors to visualize how the products can seamlessly integrate into their own homes. The Mango Home store also pays tribute to Isak Andic, with paintings from his personal collection integrated into the store's decor. This gesture moves those who visit the space, creating a connection between the founder's legacy and the brand's future.

With this expansion, Mango not only expands its presence in the fashion market but also strengthens its emotional bond with its customers. Under the direction of Jonathan Andic, the brand continues to move toward new horizons, always keeping its essence but with an eye on the future.