Neither Bleach nor Vinegar: Mercadona Has the Most Sought-After Bathroom Product for €2

Bathroom care is essential to ensure hygiene and freshness at all times, and Mercadona knows it. Keeping it clean prevents the buildup of limescale and bad odors, as well as improving its appearance. To facilitate this task, Mercadona presents a selection of products designed for the cleaning, maintenance, and hygiene of this part of the house.​

Innovation in Cleaning: WC Maxigotas Hangers

Mercadona has launched a practical and effective solution for toilet care. This product ensures freshness and cleanliness with every flush. Designed to perfume and care for the bathroom with each use, it stands out for its advanced formula with five active components.​

The first component is the anti-limescale effect, which prevents the buildup of residues on toilet surfaces. This is crucial to maintain hygiene and prolong the toilet's lifespan. Additionally, the active foam enhances cleaning, reaching difficult corners and ensuring a deep clean.​

Another highlighted aspect is its extra fragrance, which allows you to enjoy a long-lasting aroma in the bathroom. Total hygiene against dirt is possible thanks to its constant action, which combats residues with every flush. Lastly, its cleaning power ensures a toilet that is always perfect and shiny.​

This product is available in packs of two units and comes in two types of fragrance: Spa and Floral. Each pack is priced at 1.30 euros, making it an affordable option to keep the bathroom in optimal condition.​

Triple Action for an Impeccable Bathroom: WC Blue Hangers

In addition to the mentioned hangers, Mercadona offers another option for toilet care. These hangers are designed to provide hygiene, freshness, and anti-limescale protection with a triple action. Its special formula colors the water blue, providing a visual sensation of continuous cleanliness.​

The WC Blue Marine Fragrance Hanger features an anti-limescale effect, delaying its appearance and preventing deposits. It cleans and perfumes with a pleasant marine aroma and colors the water blue, reinforcing the perception of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the WC Blue Active Cleaning Hanger also offers an anti-limescale effect, ensuring the maintenance of cleanliness with every flush. Like the marine version, it colors the water blue, providing freshness and visual cleanliness.​

These hangers are also available in packs of two units and come in two types: marine fragrance and active cleaning. Each pack is priced at 1.25 euros, offering an economical and effective alternative for bathroom maintenance.​

Simple and Practical Usage

The use of these hangers is very simple, starting by unfolding the hanger's hook. Then, place it on the rim of the toilet bowl, as close as possible to the water outlet from the cistern. This way, every time the flush is activated, the product releases its components, ensuring constant cleanliness and freshness.

With these innovative solutions, Mercadona facilitates toilet maintenance, ensuring a clean, fresh, and odor-free bathroom. Additionally, their affordable price and easy use make them an ideal option for any home looking to maintain hygiene and a good environment in their bathroom.​

