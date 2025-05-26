This is Mercadona's fresh delicacy that never fails: it's delicious.

Mercadona has managed to find the perfect balance between freshness and quantity in a product that has been conquering tables for some time. It is not something new, but it remains essential for those who seek quality without complications. Every detail is designed for flavor and practicality to go hand in hand.

At Mercadona, this product is presented in a format that leaves no one indifferent. Its generous size and constant freshness make it a safe bet for any occasion. Without frills or novelties, it is a classic that delivers on its promise and never fails.

Mercadona and its proposal for any occasion

Mercadona offers a large Russian salad that fits perfectly in the Ready to Eat section. This product comes in a 3.86 lb. (1.75 kg) tray, ideal for sharing with several people without falling short. The quantity is designed so that it is not lacking in family meals or gatherings with friends, always keeping the freshness.

Mercadona's Russian salad is ready to consume and refrigerated to preserve all its flavor and texture. Its recipe follows tradition, with well-selected ingredients so that the dish is creamy and appetizing. This makes it easy to have a classic on your table without spending hours in the kitchen.

| Mercadona

The format is very convenient for storing and handling at home, which helps it not spoil and keep fresh until serving time. Due to its size, it is an economical option compared to preparing large quantities yourself, and it also saves you preparation time. Its price of 12 euros makes it a smart purchase for those seeking quality and quantity.

With this large Russian salad, Mercadona bets on a product that satisfies the consumer who wants something quick, tasty, and well-made. It is not only practical but also offers a balanced flavor that suits many palates. Undoubtedly, a basic that can't be missing in the supermarket's prepared dishes offer.

Authentic flavor in Mercadona's Russian salad

This Russian salad from Mercadona stands out for keeping a traditional recipe that respects the classic flavors of always. The quality of its ingredients is noticeable in every bite, from the potatoes to the smooth mayonnaise that binds everything perfectly. The creamy texture and generous chunks make the dish very pleasant to eat.

Vegetables like carrots and peas are present in quantities that add color and freshness to the whole, without one overshadowing the other. This balanced mix makes the product very versatile, ideal for consuming alone or as a side dish to other meals. The large Russian salad fits any time of the day.

| Mercadona

The dish is perfect for those who prefer to avoid extensive cooking without giving up good flavor. Additionally, being a ready-to-eat product, it adapts to the speed many need without losing the essence of homemade food. This salad is an ideal solution for impromptu meals or simple dinners.

Finally, the fact that it can be found in regular Mercadona stores makes access easy and convenient for most. With just 12 euros, you can take home a product that provides several servings and keeps well until you decide to enjoy it. Mercadona confirms its commitment to offering practical and flavorful products.

Prices and offers updated on 05/26/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes