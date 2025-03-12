Mercadona's Healthy Dish That's a Hit: Ready in 2 Minutes and for Less Than €6

In recent years, the demand for healthy, quick, and easy-to-prepare dishes has grown. Mercadona, always at the forefront of its customers' needs, has launched an ideal solution for those seeking a balanced and tasty meal without spending time in the kitchen. This dish is perfect for those who want to enjoy healthy eating with quality ingredients, without complications.

Perfect Combination of Healthy and Tasty Ingredients

This Mercadona product stands out for its mix of marinated salmon, rice, and roasted vegetables, which together offer a balanced and delicious culinary experience. The vegetables include zucchini, potato, red pepper, and sweet potato, which provide essential nutrients and fiber. The romesco sauce, a classic of Mediterranean cuisine, complements the flavors, giving the dish a unique touch.

Besides its exceptional taste, this dish is perfect for those looking for gluten-free and easy-to-digest options. The rice, combined with the marinated salmon and vegetables, offers a good dose of proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Each ingredient has been carefully selected to offer the best quality and freshness.

| Mercadona

One of the advantages of this dish is that, being already cooked, it allows you to enjoy a complete meal without wasting time on preparation. Ideal for those with a busy life who don't want to give up a healthy diet. Its neutral and delicate flavor allows it to complement very well with other ingredients if you want to add more variety to the dish.

This Mercadona product is not only delicious but also a convenient option for people who need a quick and nutritious meal. Its easy preparation allows you to enjoy it in a few minutes without sacrificing quality or taste.

Easy and Quick Preparation to Enjoy Instantly

One of the features that has made this product a customer favorite is its quick preparation. To enjoy a ready-to-eat meal, you only need to heat the dish in the microwave for a few minutes. In 2 minutes, the dish will be ready to enjoy, making it an ideal option for those who have little time and want to eat well.

This product is designed to offer a hassle-free gastronomic experience, without the need for additional preparations or extra ingredients. Just heat and enjoy a complete, balanced, and delicious meal. Its 400-gram bowl format is perfect for an individual serving.

| Mercadona

With a price of 5.75 euros, this product is an economical option for those looking for quality food without having to make large expenses. The price is very competitive considering the freshness of the ingredients and the ease of preparation. Additionally, this dish is perfect for those looking to incorporate more fish into their diet in a convenient and delicious way.

This dish also stands out for its versatility, as it can be enjoyed as is or personalized with additional ingredients if desired. The options are endless, from adding a fresh salad to incorporating an extra touch of sauce or spices. No matter how it's served, it always guarantees a tasty and nutritious experience.

Prices and offers updated on 03/12/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes