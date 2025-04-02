Neither Druni Nor Primor: Mercadona Has the 'Almost Free' Madness You've Always Searched For

Mercadona often surprises its customers with price drops on personal care products. This time, it has launched an offer that promises to improve many people's beauty routines. With products designed to offer quick and effective results, it's an opportunity that can't be missed.

Two Creams for a Complete Treatment

Deliplus's Rich Texture Day Facial Cream is formulated to provide deep and long-lasting hydration. Its combination of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and Imperata cylindrica extract helps keep the skin fresh and nourished throughout the day. Additionally, this cream contains SPF 20 sun protection, making it the perfect option for those seeking extra hydration and protection against sun damage.

This cream has been designed for normal, dry, and very dry skin, adapting to the needs of each skin type. Its rich yet light texture makes it ideal for daily use, providing a smooth and non-greasy finish. The formula also helps improve skin elasticity, leaving it feeling fresh and vital.

| Mercadona

At night, Deliplus's Rich Texture Night Facial Cream works to nourish and regenerate the skin. With the same base of high-quality ingredients, this cream is intended to improve the skin's appearance while you sleep. Its rich and smooth formula provides intensive hydration that aids in cell regeneration, leaving the skin fresher and revitalized by morning.

The Rich Texture Night Facial Cream is equally suitable for normal, dry, and very dry skin. Like its day version, it has a light texture that absorbs easily without leaving greasy residues. Its formula is designed to provide the necessary nourishment during the night when the skin is more receptive to regenerative treatments.

Now Much More Accessible

Mercadona has lowered the price of both creams to 5 euros, making them a very affordable option for those seeking quality. This price reduction makes the creams accessible to a wide audience, maintaining an excellent quality-price ratio. Additionally, these creams are available in all Mercadona stores and can also be easily purchased through their online store.

| ALotOfPeople de Getty Images, Mercadona

With this promotion, Mercadona reinforces its commitment to offering quality products at competitive prices. These creams offer deep hydration and protection and are also an economical option compared to other creams on the market. Thanks to their formulation and benefits, these creams position themselves as one of the best options in the facial care product market.

This type of product shows that Mercadona continues to bet on quality and accessibility. Deliplus's Rich Texture creams are an ideal option, especially for those looking for an effective, economical, and easy-to-incorporate facial care routine.

