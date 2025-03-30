This Is Mercadona's Traditional Sweet That Will Triumph at Easter: It Sells Out

Mercadona continues to adapt to Spain's gastronomic traditions, offering ideal products for Holy Week. This year, the supermarket chain has launched a new option that promises to fit perfectly into these celebrations. With this launch, Mercadona responds to its customers' demand for a tasty and easy-to-enjoy sweet.

A Delight to Enjoy During Holy Week

Mercadona's torrijas are presented in a tray containing four units, with a total weight of 15.9 oz. (450 grams). These torrijas, made with quality ingredients, have been designed so that customers can enjoy a traditional flavor without complications. The recipe is carefully crafted to offer a juicy texture inside and a crispy exterior, all in a presentation ready to defrost.

| Mercadona

This product is ideal for those looking to enjoy a typical Holy Week recipe without having to prepare it from scratch. Mercadona's torrijas are perfect for consumption during the season's celebrations, as they allow saving time without sacrificing authentic flavor. Additionally, these torrijas are available at a price of 6.20 euros, making them an affordable option for those who wish to enjoy this classic sweet at home.

Made to be easy to prepare, Mercadona's frozen torrijas only require a simple defrosting process. It will suffice to leave them in the refrigerator in their packaging for 9 hours to be ready to consume. To obtain the best flavor and maintain their quality, it is recommended to take them out of the fridge 30 minutes before enjoying them, ensuring an ideal texture.

Simplicity and Flavor in Every Bite

One of the main advantages of Mercadona's torrijas is the ease with which they can be enjoyed. Thanks to their freezing process, no additional effort is needed to enjoy this delicious dessert. You only need to follow the recommendation to defrost them correctly and serve them at the right time to achieve a perfect experience.

Additionally, Mercadona's torrijas are made with a traditional touch, ensuring that the flavor is not affected by the freezing process. The recipe retains the characteristic taste of homemade torrijas, with the perfect balance between bread soaked in milk, sugar, and cinnamon. This detail makes Mercadona's torrijas an ideal sweet to share with family or friends during the Holy Week festivities.

| Getty Images Pro, Mercadona

This type of product also meets the needs of those who have little time to cook but want to enjoy a traditional delicacy without sacrificing quality. Mercadona's torrijas allow each customer to enjoy the Holy Week festivity with a delicious sweet. Moreover, it is easy to prepare and offers the classic flavor that many seek during these dates.

Mercadona's strategy with products like torrijas also reflects the company's commitment to offering tasty and convenient options to its customers. With an affordable price and a well-crafted recipe, this product has become an excellent option. Especially for those looking for a delicious sweet without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 03/30/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes