Walmart Confirms the Most Demanded News in the United States: You Have Until the 1st!

Starting March 24, Walmart has activated its much desired "Super Savings Week," where customers can enjoy significant discounts on products from different categories. From technology to home goods, this offer promises to make many popular products more accessible. The promotion will be active until April 1 and can be taken advantage of online, making the experience even more convenient for shoppers.

Exclusive Online Offers

The discounts Walmart offers this week are exclusive to online purchases, making it easier to acquire products without having to visit the physical store. Through its app or website, shoppers can access reduced prices on electronics, fashion, gardening items, and many more categories.

| Walmart

This digital strategy aims to adapt to the growing trend of online shopping. Among the most highlighted products of the promotion, we find items from well-known and highly sought-after brands like Apple, Beats, and Dyson, all at lower prices than usual.

Discounted Products

Smartwatch 2023: $23.99

Pedigree Dog Food 44 lb: $26.97

Moto G Play 4G Cell Phone, 64GB: $29.88

Gourmia Pizzeria Pizza Oven: $50

Beautypeak Full-Length Arched Mirror: $54.99

Michael Kors Women's Crossbody Bag: $64.99

Roku 32" LED Smart TV: $88

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $169.99

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $179.95

MIHOVER 550W Electric Scooter: $296.59

Yard Force 21-Inch Lawn Mower: $339

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: $349.99

Garden Table Set: $399.99

VIZIO 75" 4K QLED HDR TV: $564

Additional Benefits with Walmart+

In addition to the offers, Walmart also promotes its Walmart+ membership program, which offers a range of advantages to its members. By subscribing, users can enjoy unlimited free shipping with no minimum purchase required. They can also enjoy discounts on fuel, access to Paramount+ to watch movies and series at no additional cost.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

Additionally, they will have access to the Scan & Go feature, which allows scanning products and paying quickly through the Walmart app. The Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, and new users can enjoy a 30-day free trial. This service has been especially popular for those seeking convenience and exclusive discounts.

Additional Discounts on Popular Products

During "Super Savings Week," Walmart also offers discounts in various categories. Among the most notable discounts are:

Crocs with up to 55% off

Bags discounted up to 50%

Spring clothing with up to 40% off

Home office items with discounts up to 40%

Travel products with up to 40% off

TVs with discounts up to 30%

Smartphones and accessories with discounts up to 30%

Patio and garden items with up to 30% off

Easter decorations with up to 30% off

Educational toys with offers up to 30%

Walmart's Expansion in the United States

Walmart remains one of the largest chains in the United States. In its latest update, it was reported that the company operates approximately 5,205 stores and clubs across the country, distributed as follows:

Walmart Supercenters: 3,558

Walmart Discount Stores: 355

Walmart Neighborhood Markets: 673

Walmart Small Formats: 20

Sam's Club (membership-based wholesale warehouse): 599

This way, Walmart not only continues its expansion in the United States but also, through its loyalty programs, manages to expand its market share of customers.