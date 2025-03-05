Mcdonald's Hits Burger King and Reveals Its Big Secret: It's in the United States

McDonald's has uniquely positioned itself in the fish burger market, gaining ground against its competitors, especially Burger King. The crown chain focuses on traditional meat options. In contrast, McDonald's has leveraged its Filet-O-Fish to attract consumers seeking fish alternatives.

This sandwich, popular since the 60s, offers a different taste. Additionally, it has capitalized on the demand for healthier and more sustainable options. In a competitive market like the United States, this strategy has given it a clear advantage over its rivals.

| McDonalds

McDonald's and the Origin of the Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-O-Fish was born in the 1960s. It was a time when McDonald's sought to offer alternatives to those who didn't consume meat during Lent, such as Catholics. This meat-free sandwich was a solution for them to continue enjoying the chain's menus without contradicting their religious beliefs. Thus, the Filet-O-Fish was presented as an option for those looking to avoid red meat during that specific time of the year.

What Fish Is Used in McDonald's Burger?

Over the years, the Filet-O-Fish has evolved, but its main ingredient has remained: fish. In the United States, McDonald's uses Alaskan pollock, a white fish very similar to cod. This type of fish is known for its firm texture and mild flavor, making it an ideal choice for this sandwich.

What makes this fish special is not only its taste but also its origin. McDonald's prides itself on using Alaskan pollock from sustainable fisheries. According to the chain itself, this commitment is vital to protecting the oceans and promoting responsible fishing practices. On its website, McDonald's highlights: "Sustainable fish is important because it helps protect our oceans, something that is essential for everyone."

This approach reflects the multinational's effort to offer more environmentally responsible products. In fact, McDonald's is the only restaurant chain in the United States that uses fish certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). This is a global organization that promotes responsible fishing and the care of marine ecosystems.

| Instagram, @burgerking

A Change in the History of the Filet-O-Fish

Although the Filet-O-Fish is an iconic product, it wasn't always made with Alaskan pollock. In its early days, McDonald's used halibut, another type of white fish, to create this sandwich. It wasn't until later that the chain adopted Alaskan pollock. This aligned with its sustainability goals and offered a fish that comes from more responsible sources.

Adapting to Global Tastes

The Filet-O-Fish isn't the only fish option McDonald's has offered. At one point, its menu also included Fish McBites, breaded fish pieces, although these were removed in 2013. Additionally, the chain has demonstrated its ability to adapt to various cultures. In countries like India, for example, McDonald's offers vegetarian menus and chicken burgers, respecting the local religious and cultural preferences.

A Menu That Goes Beyond Meat

McDonald's is a brand recognized for its burgers, but its ability to innovate with products like the Filet-O-Fish shows that it also cares about offering more varied options. The Filet-O-Fish has endured over the decades. It has done so as an alternative to meat burgers and also as an option that reflects a greater commitment to the environment.