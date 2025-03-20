Maximum Alert at JP Morgan: If You Make This Mistake, They'll Block Your Account

In recent weeks, major U.S. banks like JP Morgan have issued alerts to their customers about using Zelle. We are talking about a popular electronic payment application.

These financial institutions have implemented stricter measures to prevent fraud and suspicious activities that could lead to the blocking or closing of bank accounts.

JP Morgan and Other Banks' Alert: Beware of Some Transfers

JP Morgan has announced that, starting March 23, 2025, it will restrict payments made through Zelle to accounts linked to social media and online marketplaces. This decision responds to an increase in scams related to these platforms.

The bank will update its "Zelle Service Agreement" to reflect these changes and may reject or block payments it considers suspicious. Additionally, it reserves the right to delay or hold transactions while verifying the identity of the sender and recipient, as well as the payment details before processing it.

Suspicious Transfers and Possible Consequences for Customers

Transfers that could be considered suspicious include those related to:

Illegal gambling and unauthorized betting: Participating in unregulated gambling activities can be grounds for investigation and sanction.

Purchase of counterfeit products: Acquiring counterfeit or questionable merchandise is an illegal practice that banks seek to eradicate.

Hiring illegal services: Paying for services prohibited by law, such as prostitution, is strictly forbidden.

Participation in fraudulent schemes or money laundering: Any indication of involvement in money laundering or financial fraud is a cause for alert.

If a bank detects any of these activities in a customer's transactions, it can take drastic measures, such as blocking or closing the involved account. These actions aim to protect both the customer and the integrity of the financial system.

Zelle in the Spotlight

Zelle, launched in 2017 by a consortium of U.S. banks, has become a popular tool for quick transfers between bank accounts. However, its growing use has also attracted the attention of scammers.

According to several reports, more than $125M is stolen annually through Zelle. This has led federal authorities to question the effectiveness of the platform's security measures.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has sued banks like JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. Alleging that they haven't adequately protected their customers against fraud on Zelle. The lawsuit points out that since Zelle's launch, consumers have suffered losses exceeding $870M due to fraudulent activities.

Recommendations for Zelle Users

To minimize risks and ensure a safe experience when using Zelle, it is advised to verify the recipient's identity. One must ensure that the person or entity to whom money is sent is trustworthy and legitimate.

Avoid transactions with strangers, limit the use of Zelle for transfers between friends, family, or trusted businesses. Be alert to suspicious requests: Be wary of offers too good to be true or urgent requests for money.

One must keep contact information updated. Ensure that the data associated with the Zelle account is correct and up-to-date to receive important notifications.