Goodbye umbrellas: Lidl promises to sweep the market with the novelty that protects you from the heat

Lidl has something that folds, unfolds, weighs nothing, and fits in any corner without taking up much space. It's useful for sun, wind, and even for quiet moments with the little ones. You see it and you already know that only Lidl could come up with something so practical, simple, and useful for the summer.

At Lidl, there is an item so light, compact, and functional that it seems made to disappear when not in use. It saves you in the heat and sets up faster than a flying umbrella. Lidl doesn't sell smoke: this exists, it works, and whoever tries it doesn't want to leave home without it.

Easy to set up, fun, and very useful

Lidl offers a perfect accessory for those looking for shade and protection at the beach or garden without complications. It is a children's windbreak that unfolds in seconds. Its setup requires no tools or prior knowledge, just throw it in the air and let it form itself.

The most striking model is the Shark design, intended to entertain and protect the little ones from the sun and wind. It is shaped like a blue shark with fins and a crest, very visual and cheerful. Besides being practical, it turns the experience into something more playful and attractive for children.

| Lidl

This self-unfolding windbreak from Lidl has approximate dimensions of 47 in. (120 cm) wide, 24 in. (60 cm) high, and 47 in. (120 cm) long. The space is perfect for children or to store objects without exposing them to the sun. Its compact size allows it to be easily taken to any summer destination.

It is made with durable and lightweight materials like polyester, fiberglass, and plastic. The structure is solid yet flexible, adapting well to the terrain. It includes a carrying bag, pegs, and a manual to facilitate its use from day one.

An essential product for children outdoors

The roof of Lidl's Shark windbreak features a water-repellent coating that makes it even more versatile. It offers shelter from the wind, strong sun, and even light rain. This makes it an ideal option for any unexpected summer weather.

This design is especially intended for families with children who want to give them a fun and protected space. The shark not only decorates but also helps the little ones feel comfortable. It provides them with their own safe corner to play, read, or rest.

| Lidl

Its folding system is also very simple, making it easy to transport and store without effort. Once packed, it fits in any trunk or large backpack. Its lightness makes it a good choice for not being burdened.

The Shark windbreak is available on Lidl's official website for only 9.99 euros. For that price, it offers an excellent balance between utility, design, and durability. It is an affordable accessory that enhances any outdoor family plan.

Prices and offers updated on 05/26/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes