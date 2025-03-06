Neither Lidl nor Mercadona: This Is the Supermarket That Opens a New Store in Pamplona

Pamplona is about to welcome a new supermarket option that promises to surprise the locals. This establishment, which will open its doors in the coming days, offers a different proposal in the food sector. With a considerable investment and a focus on local products, it positions itself as an alternative for those seeking quality and proximity in their daily shopping.

The new opening will not only be a novelty for the area but will also offer a series of unique services and products. Through its business model, BM Supermercados aims to become a benchmark for the community.

| BM SUPERMERCADOS

A Supermarket with a Local and Fresh Focus

BM Supermercados has decided to open a new store on Avenida Mugartea in Mutilva. With an area of 9,505 sq. ft. (883 square meters), this new establishment will have more than 20 parking spaces for customer convenience. The opening has involved an investment of 2.2M euros and has created 15 new jobs in the area.

What sets BM apart is its focus on offering fresh and local products, ensuring high quality in the items. In the fish market, which includes a cooker, customers will find fresh fish from the main fish markets of the Cantabrian Sea, such as Santoña and Santander.

| BM SUPERMERCADOS

The butcher shop, meanwhile, will feature a meat roaster, ensuring fresh and tasty products. The store will have a wide selection of fruits and vegetables, with products from Mikel Alfonso Esquiroz's garden in Caparroso and vegetables from Aurelio.

The deli will offer options like Etxenike pâtés from Burgete, Kamiku cheeses from Legasa, and sausages from brands like Larrasoaña. These options will allow customers to enjoy the best of local gastronomy while shopping.

Variety and Convenience for All Customers

In addition to its wide range of fresh products, BM Supermercados will also offer low-temperature cooked dishes in the butcher and fish sections. Customers can enjoy dishes like rice, squid, salads, and vegetable stew, ready to consume. This proposal adds to the variety of healthy products, parapharmacy, perfumery, and other sections that complete the store, totaling more than 7,000 references.

| Pixelshot, Dotshock

The supermarket will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and will offer a home delivery service for greater customer convenience. To celebrate its opening, on the first days (March 6, 7, and 8), shoppers will receive a gift for making their purchases. Without a doubt, BM Supermercados presents itself as a new option for those seeking quality and convenience when shopping in Pamplona.