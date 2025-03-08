Neither Carrefour nor Mercadona: The Best Oil Arrives at Lidl on Monday for Less Than €6

This Monday, Lidl surprises with a high-quality product on its shelves. It is an extra virgin olive oil with an origin and production process that guarantee its excellence. Its flavor and purity make it an ideal option for those seeking a gourmet product at an affordable price.

Traditional Production: The Secret of Lidl's New Oil

This oil comes from traditional olive groves, a cultivation system with centuries of history. Its centuries-old trees grow in a natural environment, with low density and without intensive production techniques. Thanks to this, the product maintains the essence and pure taste of the olive.

The harvesting process is mostly manual, respecting ancestral methods. This not only protects the quality of the oil but also contributes to the maintenance of rural ecosystems. Sustainable production helps preserve the soil and prevent erosion, as well as generate local employment.

| Lidl

Cold extraction allows all the properties of the oil to be preserved. This guarantees a perfect balance between flavor and aroma, with fruity and intense notes. Its purity and low acidity make it one of the best options for extra virgin olive oil lovers.

Each bottle comes with blockchain traceability certification. This means that customers can know with total transparency the origin of their oil. From the field where the olives were harvested to the mill where they were transformed into liquid gold, the entire process is recorded.

Liquid Gold at a Very Affordable Price

Despite its superior quality, Lidl maintains its commitment to accessibility. This extra virgin olive oil is sold in 500 ml bottles at a price of 5.85 euros. An ideal option for those seeking excellence without paying exorbitant prices.

This product not only stands out for its flavor but also for its versatility. It can be used in salads, stews, or as a base for sauces, enhancing the taste of each dish. Its organoleptic profile makes it an essential ingredient in any kitchen.

| Lidl

Lidl launches this oil in collaboration with the AOVE Tradicional operational group. This project has received European funding to promote sustainable production and traceability in the olive oil sector. This way, it ensures that consumers have access to a product of controlled origin.

The oil will be available in Lidl stores starting this Monday. Given its high level of quality and competitive price, it is expected to be well-received among customers. Those who wish to try it should be alert, as its availability could be limited.

Prices and offers updated on 08/03/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes