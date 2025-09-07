Sam's Club leaves Shein behind and takes the US by storm with this perfect sweatjersey for fall

The arrival of fall always brings with it the search for comfortable, warm clothing with a style that stands out. Many shoppers tend to look to popular online brands, but trends change quickly. This season, a specific piece from Sam's Club has managed to capture all the attention in the United States.

This is a sweatjersey that combines a nostalgic design and comfort for cold days. The novelty is that its success has left behind online competitors that used to set the pace in low-cost fashion. Sam's Club has made an impact with a simple and effective proposal.

A Sam's Club garment that will set trends this fall

This is a sherpa sweatjersey with a Mickey print, which has won over shoppers for its balance between warmth and fun. It is made of 100% polyester, which guarantees softness and resistance to daily use. Its design includes a high collar and a half front zipper, perfect for keeping warm without sacrificing comfort.

Another strong point is the ease of care. The garment can be machine washed in cold water and tumble dried on low heat. It doesn't require special treatments, which makes it practical for everyday use. Its competitive price, just $17.98, also explains part of its popularity.

Availability is another factor that drives sales. Sam's Club offers this sweatjersey in eight different sizes, from XS to XXL. This makes it an accessible garment for a diverse audience, something that many shoppers value when choosing clothing for the season.

A cozy and versatile style

The appeal of this Sam's Club sweatjersey is not only its ultra-soft fabric, but also the nostalgic touch provided by the Mickey print. That mix of warmth and playful character connects with those who seek comfort and style in a single piece.

Its regular fit design ensures that it can be easily paired with jeans, leggings, or casual pants. It is a garment designed both for going out for a fall walk and for enjoying calm at home. In addition, the detailed embroidery enhances the finish without sacrificing simplicity.

It doesn't have pockets, but it makes up for it with a minimalist style that focuses on texture and cut. With long sleeves and a mock turtleneck collar, it adapts to different situations without losing functionality. It is precisely this combination that has allowed Sam's Club to surpass rivals like Shein in the preference of many consumers.

There is no doubt that this sherpa sweatjersey with a Mickey print will become the star garment of the fall. A mix of endearing design, affordable price, and comfort that confirms Sam's Club's success. The cold season already has its undisputed protagonist.