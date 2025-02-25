Juan Roig and Mercadona's Surprise These Days: Thousands of Families Applaud His Decision

In a strategic move to strengthen its commitment to consumers, Mercadona has decided to adjust the prices of one of its most emblematic products. This initiative aims to offer more economical alternatives without compromising the quality that characterizes the supermarket chain. The measure, driven by Juan Roig, the company's president, reflects Mercadona's constant adaptation to the needs of the market and its customers.

Mercadona Bets on Lower Prices for Its Soluble Cocoa

Mercadona has implemented a price reduction on its soluble cocoa, an essential product in many Spanish households. The company adopted the Always Low Prices (SPB) strategy in 1993, aiming to maintain affordable prices without sacrificing quality. Mercadona's private label soluble cocoa has been a preferred option for those seeking affordable and good-tasting products.

Currently, Mercadona offers two presentations of soluble cocoa at reduced prices. The 1 kg (2.2 lbs) jar of soluble cocoa is priced at 4.20 euros, while the instant soluble cocoa in a 1 kg (2.2 lbs) package costs 4.05 euros. These options allow customers to choose according to their preferences and needs, always maintaining an excellent quality-price ratio.

| Mercadona

The price reduction not only benefits consumers economically but also reinforces trust in Mercadona's private brands. By offering quality products at competitive prices, the chain positions itself as a reliable option for families looking to manage their budget without sacrificing taste and quality.

Juan Roig and His Commitment to Family Economy

Juan Roig, Mercadona's leader, has demonstrated on multiple occasions his dedication to improving his customers' shopping experience. The decision to lower the price of soluble cocoa is another example of his focus on meeting consumer needs. This measure adds to other company initiatives to offer essential products at fair prices to improve household economy.

Mercadona's strategy is based on management where the customer is considered the "boss" and their needs are the priority. This business philosophy has led the company to implement policies such as eliminating misleading offers, focusing on maintaining consistently low prices. The recent reduction in the price of soluble cocoa is a clear example of this policy in action.

| Mercadona

Additionally, Mercadona works closely with its suppliers to ensure that private label products maintain high quality standards. This collaboration allows the company to offer products like soluble cocoa at competitive prices, benefiting both consumers and suppliers. The long-term relationship with these suppliers ensures an efficient supply chain and reliable products on Mercadona's shelves.

Mercadona and Juan Roig's decision to reduce the price of soluble cocoa reflects a continuous commitment to their customers' economy. By offering quality products at lower prices, the supermarket chain reinforces its position as a leader in the sector. It also once again demonstrates its dedication to the well-being of Spanish families.

Prices and offers updated on 02/25/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes