The Most Shocking Holy Week in All of Madrid is Experienced in This Picturesque Municipality

During Holy Week, there are places that transform completely, offering unique experiences. In one of these corners, history and devotion intertwine in a celebration that has captivated visitors for decades. Its streets become a living stage, where locals participate in a performance that transports to another era.

In Chinchón, every corner is part of a journey that revives emblematic moments. The lighting and sound create a unique atmosphere in the representation of the Passion of Christ, immersing attendees in the story. It is an ideal getaway for those looking to experience Holy Week with intensity and emotion.

| Pasión de Chinchón

The Passion of Chinchón, a Unique Event

In the Community of Madrid, Chinchón transforms every Holy Saturday into the stage of an impressive representation of the Passion of Christ. This tradition began in 1963 thanks to the initiative of Father Luis Lezama and, since then, has grown to be declared a Festival of National Tourist Interest in 1980. Currently, more than 250 locals participate in the staging, which transforms the town's streets into a recreation of ancient Jerusalem.

The Passion of Chinchón is celebrated on Holy Saturday at dusk, and in 2025 it will take place on April 19. For approximately an hour and a half, eight scenes are represented in different emblematic points of the historic center.

Everything begins in the Plaza Mayor, with the Last Supper, which takes place on the balcony of the Town Hall. Then, the action moves to the Plaza de San Roque, where the Prayer in the Garden and the Arrest of Jesus are represented.

The journey continues with the Trial before Pontius Pilate, which is staged on Molinos Baja Street. Then, on the Street of Bitterness, the First Fall occurs, followed by the Second and the encounter with Veronica at the Column of the French, in the Plaza Mayor. Subsequently, near Calvary, the Third Fall and the emotional encounter with the Virgin Mary occur.

One of the most overwhelming moments of the representation is the Crucifixion and Death of Jesus, which takes place at Calvary. Finally, the act culminates with the Resurrection and Ascension in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, where Christ ascends enveloped in white smoke while doves soar through the night sky.

What to Do and Where Is It?

Chinchón is a perfect destination for a Holy Week getaway, as in addition to the Passion, it offers a setting full of history and tradition. Its Plaza Mayor is one of its great attractions, with its characteristic wooden balconies and unique atmosphere. It is also recommended to visit the Castle of the Counts, the Clock Tower, and the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, which houses a painting by Goya.

Located about 31 miles (50 kilometers) from Madrid, Chinchón has about 5,800 inhabitants and during Holy Week receives thousands of visitors. The local gastronomy is another strong point, with typical dishes such as roast lamb, suckling pig, and traditional sweets. The combination of religious fervor, history, and culture makes this getaway an unforgettable experience.