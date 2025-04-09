Happiness for Banco Sabadell and Josep Oliu: The News That Makes Them Very Happy

Banco Sabadell is once again at the center of economic news. Its president, Josep Oliu, watches every market move closely, knowing that what's at stake is significant. Amid the global financial turmoil, the course taken by the Catalan bank is clear and has brought relief in recent hours.

It should be noted that BBVA has been pursuing a hostile takeover bid for Banco Sabadell for months, although the latter bank seems to be winning the battle. Recently, Josep Oliu was very confident that it would fail. Although the issue is not yet settled, Crónica Global explains, the scenario is starting to favor Banco Sabadell.

| Banco Sabadell

Investors Aren't So Sure About the Takeover Bid for Banco Sabadell

Since early 2025, Sabadell's shares have been trading above the price offered by BBVA in its takeover attempt. What was once a tempting offer has now clearly fallen below the value the market assigns to the Catalan bank. This difference has grown as the 2024 results and the dividend policies of both entities became known.

The messages sent by the management teams have also influenced investors' perceptions. In the case of Banco Sabadell, the tone has been firm: the Catalan entity has its own strength and doesn't need to yield to an operation that doesn't benefit it. According to the cited media, it could be an opinion widely shared among investors.

| Andrea Piacquadio, Europa Press, Banco Sabadell

Before last summer, many institutional funds seemed willing to accept BBVA's proposal. However, over the months, that position has radically shifted. Now, most of the major market players prefer to trust Banco Sabadell, Crónica Global assures.

The Tariff Storm Shakes the Stock Market

The recent decision by the United States government to impose new tariffs has unleashed a wave of global instability. The fear of a recession or even stagflation has caused a stock market crash. The banking sector, especially exposed to these tensions, has suffered greatly.

In just three days, both BBVA and Banco Sabadell have fallen on the stock exchange. On Monday, the Catalan bank's shares plummeted. Meanwhile, BBVA moderated its losses, although it remained in the red.

| Europa Press

Overall, it was a challenging day in the markets, which could also have direct consequences for Banco Sabadell. Although prices adjusted as the day went on, the uncertainty deeply affected institutional investors. The volatility made it clear that the economic context is now much more hostile than a few months ago.

The big question is whether it's better to face this environment from a larger entity or a more efficient and focused one. The ECB continues to advocate for banking consolidation, but the market has started to show its reservations. For now, Banco Sabadell's stance is gaining strength, and Josep Oliu can feel supported by the investors.