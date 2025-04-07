Happiness Arrives at Inditex: The Good News Just Announced by Amancio Ortega

Inditex is back in the spotlight, following an announcement that has surprised more than a few. The giant founded by Amancio Ortega has once again excited its management structure with a very significant step these days. It is a decision that has caught everyone's attention and could mark a turning point.

The multinational based in Arteixo, under the vision of Amancio Ortega, has known how to reward those who are part of its decision-making core. That is precisely what it has just done, at a time of great stock market instability. The fashion giant wants to show its strength and the commitment it holds with its own.

Inditex's Millionaire Distribution Amid Adjustment Process

The most notable news is related, according to Economía Digital, to the incentive plan that Inditex activated in 2021. This program, designed to reward the loyalty and performance of top management, has just completed its second cycle. The distribution corresponds to the period between 2022 and 2025.

The total amount delivered amounts to 13.77 million euros. This sum has been distributed among a dozen senior executives and two people linked to the company's top management. Although it represents a slight drop compared to last year, it remains a gesture of great importance within the group.

The 3.7% decrease compared to the 14.3 million paid the previous year is due to the drop in stock market value. In February, Inditex reached a peak of 55.58 euros per share, but since then it has suffered a 19.7% drop. Currently, the price per share is around 44.64 euros, which has directly affected the value of the shares delivered.

The Major Beneficiaries of Amancio Ortega's Incentive

Among the 14 beneficiaries of the plan, the most favored has been the CEO, Óscar García Maceiras. He has received 38,015 shares which, according to the current valuation, total 1.76 million euros. This payment adds to the more than 11 million he received in 2024 between fixed salary and variables.

Nine more senior executives have each received a package of 25,253 shares, equivalent to about 1.16 million euros per person. Among them are key executives like Ignacio Fernández, Javier García Torralbo, Begoña López-Cano, or Francisco Javier Losada. All of them are part of the machinery that supports the group's main brands.

Joining these names are two new additions to the management committee: Jordi Triquell and Antonio Flórez de la Fuente. Both have been rewarded with 14,032 shares, valued at 648,138 euros. Also included are people from the Ortega family circle, such as Carlos Torretta, with 3,782 shares worth 174,691 euros, and Francisco Galán, with 975 shares valued at 45,035 euros.

This move reflects Inditex's desire to keep its management team motivated. At a time when the market is volatile, the company is betting on internal stability. A clear strategy that consolidates its leadership and Amancio Ortega's role in talent management.