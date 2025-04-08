Bank of America's Special Announcement to Its Customers: You Need to Know This

Bank of America offers its customers a simple and effective way to save money on their daily purchases through an attractive service. This novel program from the American bank allows obtaining cash back when making purchases at participating merchants.​

Bank of America Has the Service You Need: They'll Give You a Lot of Money Back

BankAmeriDeals is an exclusive service for Bank of America customers who use online banking or the mobile app. It offers personalized cash back deals at a variety of establishments, including restaurants, stores, and services.

| Grok, Getty Images

By activating these offers and making purchases with an eligible Bank of America debit or credit card, customers can be happy. They will receive a percentage of the money spent back into their account. ​

Advantages of Enrolling in BankAmeriDeals

The cash back obtained through BankAmeriDeals adds to the rewards already offered by your credit or debit card. This means you can maximize your savings by combining both benefits. ​

The offers are tailored to your spending habits, presenting you with relevant opportunities to save at places where you already shop regularly.​ Participating in BankAmeriDeals is completely free for Bank of America customers. ​

How to Enroll and Activate Offers

To start enjoying the advantages of BankAmeriDeals, access your account. Log in to Bank of America's online banking or mobile app.​

| Icons8 Photos, Grok

Navigate to BankAmeriDeals: In online banking, go to the "Offers and Promotions" tab. In the mobile app, scroll to the BankAmeriDeals section.​

Explore and Activate Offers: Review the available offers and click the "+" button or "Add This Offer" to activate them.​

Make Eligible Purchases: Shop at participating merchants using your eligible Bank of America debit or credit card.​

Receive Your Cash Back: The money returned will be automatically credited to your account within 30 days after the purchase. ​

Mobile Access and Convenience of Bank of America

Bank of America's mobile app makes it easy to access and manage your BankAmeriDeals offers anytime, anywhere. Additionally, the app offers additional tools, such as automatic expense tracking and the virtual assistant Erica®, to manage your finances more efficiently. ​

Activating and using BankAmeriDeals is a simple gesture that can result in significant savings for Bank of America customers. By taking advantage of this service, you can enjoy additional cash back on your everyday purchases, with the convenience and ease offered by mobile access. Don't miss the opportunity to maximize your satisfaction and save money by enrolling in BankAmeriDeals today.