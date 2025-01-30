Goodbye Ikea: the rival that will open many stores in Spain in 2025 and will take over

The furniture, decoration, and home accessories sales sector in Spain is preparing for a revolution. Large chains like Ikea are no longer the only ones dominating the landscape. In 2025, another competitor, this time Danish, has very ambitious plans that could challenge the giants of the sector.

The company Jysk has been growing in our country for some time, but its expansion this year promises to be massive. If you thought the furniture market was already saturated, get ready, because the competition is intensifying. This year, the brand will open dozens of stores, and its presence will be much more visible throughout Spain.

| Jysk

JYSK: the Danish chain that's here to stay

The brand JYSK is a Danish chain specializing in rest, furniture, and decoration. In the first fiscal quarter (from September to December 2024), JYSK opened eight new stores in various Spanish cities such as Murcia, Cantabria, Pamplona, Madrid, Jaén, Granada, Pontevedra, and Cádiz. This rapid growth has allowed the company to reach 153 stores across the country.

Meanwhile, they are not stopping there. During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, JYSK plans to open more than 30 new stores, mainly in Castellón, Huelva, Alicante, Almería, and Valencia. This type of expansion not only strengthens their presence in the market but also ensures that many cities will be able to access their products.

| Jysk

In addition to their store expansion, JYSK is also growing in terms of employment. With 2,000 workers in Spain and Portugal, the company plans to create 400 new jobs in 2025. This is not just about opening stores, but about offering new job opportunities across the peninsula, especially for salespeople and managers.

Carlos Haba, director of JYSK Spain and Portugal, has expressed that the long-term goal is to reach 300 stores in the country. The brand also prides itself on offering accessible Scandinavian design, with the famous Danish "hygge" as one of its hallmarks. The quality-price ratio is one of the pillars that stands out most about the brand.

JYSK hasn't only brought quality products but has also adapted to local demand, with a focus on comfort, style, and reasonable prices. Their presence in the country is a true bet for the future.

A brand that keeps growing

Founded in 1979 in Denmark, JYSK now has more than 3,000 stores in 48 countries. Their expansion in Spain began in 2009 with the opening of their first store in Cartagena, and since then, they have been growing steadily. The company continues to bet on a proposal that mixes design, functionality, and accessibility for everyone.

| Jysk

The Spanish furniture and decoration market is preparing for a change. The large chains of the past are no longer the only ones dominating the landscape. In 2025, a Danish competitor has ambitious plans that could challenge the giants of the sector.

This company has been growing for some time, but its expansion this year promises to be impressive. If you thought the furniture market was already saturated, get ready, because the competition is intensifying. This year, the brand will open dozens of stores, and its presence will be much more visible throughout Spain.