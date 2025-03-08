Mercadona Has 'Almost Given Away' the Delicacy Most Recommended by Experts: It's Selling Out

In the search for healthy breakfast options, Mercadona has stood out with a product that has caught the attention of nutrition experts. This food combines natural ingredients and careful preparation, offering a nutritious and delicious alternative to start the day. Its formula without added sugars or sweeteners makes it an ideal choice for those looking to take care of their diet without sacrificing taste.

Natural Ingredients and Health Benefits

Mercadona's Crunchy Muesli stands out for its composition based on whole oat flakes, which make up 52% of its content. Oats are recognized for their high fiber content, which aids digestion and provides a prolonged feeling of fullness. Additionally, it contains chicory and corn vegetable fibers, which contribute to the balance of intestinal transit.

The rice and wheat flour at 20% provides a crunchy texture and a mild flavor, ideal for combining with milk or yogurt. The high oleic sunflower oil used in its preparation is a source of healthy fats, beneficial for the heart. The barley malt extract and natural flavors enrich the muesli's taste, making it appealing without the need to add sugars or sweeteners.

This muesli is a versatile option that can adapt to different preferences. It can be consumed with milk, plant-based drinks, yogurt, or even as a topping on fresh fruits. Its high fiber content not only helps regulate intestinal transit but also contributes to maintaining stable blood glucose levels.

A Healthy Product Affordable for Any Budget

Mercadona has managed to offer this high-quality product at an affordable price. The Crunchy Muesli 0% added sugars and 0% sweeteners is presented in a 500-gram package for only 2 euros. This quality-price ratio makes it an attractive option for those who want to incorporate healthy foods without affecting their budget.

Mercadona's wide presence in the national territory facilitates access to this muesli in its stores. Additionally, its constant availability ensures that consumers can regularly integrate it into their diet. The Hacendado brand, under which this product is marketed, is synonymous with trust and quality for the chain's customers.

Mercadona's commitment to healthy products responds to a growing demand from consumers for more natural and nutritious options. The Crunchy Muesli without added sugars is an example of how the chain adapts to current food trends, offering products that meet the needs of a balanced diet.

Incorporating this muesli into breakfast is a simple way to improve the quality of daily nutrition. Its combination of natural ingredients, absence of added sugars, and affordable price position it as a smart choice. Perfect for those looking to take care of their health without giving up the pleasure of a delicious meal.

