This Is Burger King's Demanded Innovation That Knocks Out McDonald's: Simple and Cheap

In the competitive world of fast food chains, Burger King has launched a new burger that promises to revolutionize the market. The Stacker is an ambitious proposal that aims to win over burger lovers with a unique flavor experience. With a combination of carefully selected ingredients and a surprising advertising campaign, this burger is ready to make a splash against the competition.

Although it is not the first time Burger King has launched an innovative product, the Stacker is presented as a different burger. The concept behind this novelty is inspired by the idea of offering something bigger and tastier, without losing the homemade touch.

The Concept of Indulgence Made Burger

The Stacker from Burger King is defined as an indulgent burger, designed for those seeking a strong flavor experience. According to the company, its name comes from the English term "to stack," which means to pile up, and that's how it is presented: a burger that can have up to three layers of meat. For those who want a less loaded option, the Stacker is also available in one or two layers of meat versions.

The Stacker comes in various options: beef, chicken, or even a plant-based version. This latter option reflects the current industry trend of offering sustainable alternatives, although no specific details have been provided about the source of the plant-based ingredients.

The recipe includes brioche bun, cheddar cheese, special Stacker sauce, crispy fried onion, and slices of melted cheese. According to Burger King, the goal is to offer a burger that combines the best of indulgence and nostalgia.

An Original Advertising Campaign and an Affordable Price

To join the launch of the Stacker, Burger King has carried out an advertising campaign, featuring a group of 20 grandmothers who roamed the streets of downtown Madrid. Wearing the brand's uniform, these women interacted with passersby, generating excitement around the new product. This action sought to capture the essence of the burger: a proposal that, like grandma's meals, offers generosity and flavor in every bite.

As for the price, the Stacker is presented as an affordable option for the public. The simple menu, with a single meat patty, drink, and large fries, is priced at 10.45 euros. For those seeking more indulgence, the triple version of the Stacker, with three layers of meat, costs 14.45 euros.

Additionally, the crispy chicken option is priced the same, while the plant-based Stacker is available for 13.45 euros. Best of all, this burger is not only available in physical restaurants but also through digital platforms for home delivery.

Burger King has managed to surprise with this proposal, not only for its taste and size but also for its accessibility. With a reasonable price and a creative campaign, the Stacker has the potential to become a sales success, attracting those seeking a unique burger experience.