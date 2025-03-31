Elon Musk Hits McDonald's and Burger King: He Wants to Do the Same

Elon Musk is making an unexpected turn in the restaurant industry. Through Tesla, he has begun the construction of a futuristic restaurant in Los Angeles, which combines advanced technology and gastronomy. This project has raised a lot of expectation, but it has also caused divided opinions among chefs and entrepreneurs in the sector.

A Futuristic Design Restaurant

Tesla's restaurant, located on Santa Monica Boulevard, has a retro-futuristic design that seems straight out of a science fiction movie. With curved lines and silver structures, the venue resembles a flying saucer landing in a 1950s drive-in. In addition to offering food, it will feature two outdoor movie screens and charging stations for electric vehicles.

| Europa Press

This innovative concept not only aims to offer a culinary experience but also a total immersion in technology. Visitors will be able to enjoy their meals while charging their Tesla cars, turning the act of eating into a unique experience.

The Interest of Chefs and the Sector's Concerns

The news of Tesla's restaurant has divided the gastronomic industry: some chefs see the project as an opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation. Walter Manzke, a Los Angeles chef, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "It sounds exciting." Many consider that working in a restaurant backed by Tesla would be a great opportunity to challenge the limits of gastronomy.

However, other chefs are more cautious: Paul Kahan and David Chang have indicated that they would prefer to stay out of the project. Kahan mentioned that he prefers not to get involved in "the madness" and focuses on promoting unity. Chang opined that most of his colleagues would reject the idea due to the polarization of opinions about Musk and his companies.

| Europa Press

Tesla in Los Angeles: A Paradigm Shift?

Los Angeles has been a key place in Tesla's expansion, due to its focus on sustainability and technology. Musk's brand has gained great popularity in the city, which has become a hub for electric vehicles. This led companies like Shake Shack to try to partner with Tesla, proposing charging stations at their establishments.

Now, with the restaurant, Tesla seeks to establish itself in the world of gastronomy as well, which raises doubts about how this incursion will be received. Some restaurateurs fear that Tesla's image and its association with Musk could affect their own identity and values.

The Future of Tesla's Restaurant: A Trend or a Passing Fad?

Tesla's restaurant is intended to be a unique project, but its success will depend on how consumers and the industry receive it. Although the idea of combining food and technology sounds innovative, the acceptance of this type of establishment in the gastronomic world remains uncertain. Time will tell if this new incursion by Tesla becomes a true revolution or if it is just a technological curiosity.