Happiness Has Already Arrived at Lidl: The Device Everyone Wants That Sinks MediaMarkt

Lidl continues to surprise its customers with innovative products that make everyday life easier and healthier. This time, they have launched an item that is causing a sensation, especially among those looking to prepare quick, delicious, and hassle-free meals. With an efficient design and a specific function, this new product presents itself as the perfect solution to keep your diet healthy without wasting time.

Functionality and Convenience for a Healthier Kitchen

This Lidl product is designed to facilitate food preparation without the need to use additional oils or fats. Thanks to its steam cooking system, the essential nutrients of the food are better preserved, allowing you to enjoy healthier meals. With this option, you can cook fish, meat, vegetables, and even eggs simply and efficiently.

The device features three steamers of approximately 3 liters (0.79 gal.) each, allowing you to prepare different foods simultaneously, saving time and effort. Additionally, its 75-minute timer offers the necessary flexibility to cook a wide variety of dishes. The timer is easy to adjust and has an acoustic signal that indicates when the cooking is finished, preventing the food from overcooking.

| Lidl

The capacity of this appliance is also a plus. The water tank has a level indicator that makes it easy to monitor during use, allowing you to cook for an hour without interruptions. This feature is ideal for those who need to prepare several meals at once without having to refill the water constantly.

Another advantage of this product is that its removable parts are dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean and maintain. After using it, you can place it directly in the dishwasher, saving time and effort in cleaning. Additionally, it includes practical accessories such as a drip tray for condensation liquid and a rice accessory, increasing the versatility of the appliance.

An Offer That Is Only Online

This product is available at a discounted price of 14.99 euros, making it a very affordable option for everyone. Compared to other similar appliances on the market, this price is extremely competitive. Additionally, the quality of the product and its ability to offer efficient cooking make it an excellent investment for those who want to keep their diet healthy.

This product and the offer are only available in Lidl's online store, making it easy to purchase from home. If you prefer to avoid crowds or don't have a store nearby, you can check the details and make the purchase directly on their web platform. Take advantage of the convenience of online shopping and receive it at your home.

| Lidl

The compact size and functional design make this device fit perfectly in any kitchen without taking up too much space. Additionally, its cable length of approximately 116 cm (45.67 in.) allows it to be conveniently placed in different spots in the kitchen, offering flexibility in its use. This makes it an ideal option for those with limited space or those looking for an appliance that doesn't overcrowd the countertop.

Lidl continues to show its commitment to accessible, functional, and quality products. This new option not only facilitates the preparation of healthy dishes but also saves time and effort in the kitchen. If you're looking for an economical solution to keep a balanced diet, this product is an excellent choice.

Prices and offers updated on 10/04/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes