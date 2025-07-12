Confirmed: The accessory you can't miss this summer is already at Lidl for €5

With the arrival of summer, getaways to the beach and picnics become some of the most desired activities. To make the most of these outdoor moments, Lidl has launched an accessory that can't be missed this summer: the insulated bag. With a price of just 5 euros, this practical product promises to keep your drinks and food fresh for hours, making it one of the best purchases for the summer season.

A perfect ally for summer getaways

Lidl's insulated bag has quickly become one of the brand's most popular products. Its compact and functional design makes it the ideal accessory to take anywhere.

| Lidl

Its two sturdy handles are perfect for carrying your drinks, fruits, and other food during your days at the beach or in the countryside. The insulating material helps keep the contents fresh for longer, which makes it an excellent option for keeping the summer heat at bay.

This product is not only practical, but it's also very easy to use. Thanks to its velcro closure and sturdy handles, it can be carried comfortably, even when it's full. In addition, its foldable design makes storage easy, so it won't take up space in your home when you're not using it.

A simple design and surprising capacity

The design of Lidl's insulated bag is another of its strong points, as it offers a capacity of up to 6.6 gal. (25 liters). Available in neutral colors like blue and gray, it matches any style and is versatile enough to be used on various occasions.

| Lidl

Whether you want to take your lunch to the office, for a day in the countryside, or an afternoon at the beach, this accessory fits all your needs. Its insulating structure not only protects food from high temperatures, but also prevents contamination from other products you carry inside.

In addition, the bag is very lightweight, which allows you to carry it effortlessly. It's so easy to use that it becomes an essential accessory for all your summer adventures. With just a few minutes of preparation, you'll be ready to enjoy your outdoor activities without worrying about the temperature of your food and drinks during these hot months.