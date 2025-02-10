Cold Water Shock in This Major Spanish City: Stores Close and There's Concern

Spain's retail sector is experiencing challenging times, and that's nothing new. However, the situation is particularly concerning in a well-known Spanish city, which has seen several closures in recent months. In one of its most commercial areas, several stores have permanently closed their shutters, despite having a loyal clientele.

This is the city of Bilbao, which will soon also lose a Timberland store. The store, opened just a year ago, had established itself in its location on Rodríguez Arias Street. However, the decision hasn't depended on sales but on an internal restructuring of the company.

| Timberland

The Fashion Sector in Trouble

Timberland isn't the only store that has bid farewell to Bilbao in recent months; Michael Kors and Hurley have also said farewell, leaving their premises empty. This is in addition to the closure of Naf Naf, scheduled for February 22. The accumulation of closures creates uncertainty in the sector, which is trying to stay afloat.

In the case of Timberland, the franchise had managed to attract a loyal audience in a short time; however, the new European management of the brand has changed its strategy. Although some sales points remain, there hasn't been an agreement to continue in Bilbao. The store has already started liquidating its stock, with 50% discounts on all products.

| Timberland

Its closure represents a new setback for Rodríguez Arias Street, where it shared the sidewalk with other stores. The news has been received with surprise, especially among those who valued the presence of recognized brands in Bilbao. In statements to El Correo, the store manager noted that "they told us we hadn't had time to consolidate."

What's Happening with Retail in Bilbao?

The disappearance of these brands has raised alarms among merchants and customers. For years, Bilbao has been a retail reference in the north, attracting visitors from nearby towns. However, some experts point out that the market has changed and that more and more consumers are opting to shop elsewhere.

| Timberland

The City Council seeks to boost local commerce, but the competition with large cities like Madrid is evident. Some customers acknowledge that they like to see brand stores on their streets, but when it comes to buying, they prefer to do so in other destinations. This lack of support for Bilbao's retail sector complicates its viability and causes some brands to fail to stay in the city.

The current situation highlights the challenges facing retail in Bilbao. While some stores struggle to stay afloat, others fail to adapt to market changes or the strategic decisions of their parent companies. Bilbao is seeking alternatives to revitalize its streets, but the evolution of consumption and competition with other destinations continue to shape the future of the sector.