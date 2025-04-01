Cold Shower for Josep Oliu, Banco Sabadell's President: 'It's Much More...'

The business landscape is constantly changing, with decisions that can alter the course of large companies. Some operations generate expectations, while others raise doubts and opposing positions. In this context, negotiations can become complex and full of nuances.

In the banking sector, BBVA's offer for Banco Sabadell continues to dominate financial news. Carlos Torres, President of BBVA, has insisted that this operation is highly beneficial for Sabadell's shareholders. The market's evolution has made the proposal much more attractive today than it was a year ago.

| Banco Sabadell

An Offer That Keeps Evolving

Torres has highlighted that the stock exchange allows Sabadell investors to receive higher-value shares. According to him, the stock prices of both banks have evolved in parallel, which shows the market's interest in the operation. Additionally, he has assured that this merger would not only benefit the two entities but also strengthen the European financial system.

April 8 will be key, as the stock exchange adjustment will take effect. The offer remains at one BBVA share for 5.34 Sabadell shares, but with an improvement in the cash payment. The initial 29 cents have been raised to 70 gross cents, in line with the record dividend that BBVA will pay on April 10.

He has reaffirmed the strength of the proposal with a strong statement: "The offer for Sabadell is much more attractive today than it was a year ago." Despite these conditions, he has not ruled out the possibility of improving it in the future.

Although he has not given specific details, he has made it clear that BBVA's intention is to move forward with the operation. Meanwhile, Josep Oliu, President of Banco Sabadell, continues to analyze the terms and consequences of this possible merger.

| Europa Press

Negotiations and Commitments

The President of BBVA has also addressed the talks with the Competition Authority. He has assured that the commitments presented are unprecedented and aim to ensure integration without affecting customers or the market. Among them is the maintenance of branches in rural areas and access to ATMs.

Another relevant point is the guarantee of stability in commercial conditions and credit volumes. However, Torres has explained that this last measure will have a shorter duration than the rest. He trusts that these commitments will facilitate the merger's approval by regulatory authorities.

| BBVA

Regarding Catalonia's economic situation, he has highlighted that its growth will be higher than the Spanish average this year. He has recalled that BBVA is the bank that has grown the most in the region in the last decade, reaffirming its commitment to the Catalan market.

When asked about a possible 'Plan B' in case the operation doesn't succeed, Torres was clear. He stated that BBVA remains a solid entity and that, regardless of the outcome, the bank will continue with its growth strategy.