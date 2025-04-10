The Delicacy Everyone Loves Is Back at Mercadona and It's a Hit: €1

Mercadona continues to bet on products that bring back childhood memories and allow us to enjoy a sweet treat at any time. This time, the chain has launched a candy that will not only let you savor those moments again but will also surprise you with its taste and quality. With an attractive design and an unbeatable price, this option is becoming a sales success.

The Classic Flavor That Never Goes Out of Style

Mercadona has launched candies that have quickly won over those who have tried them. These are cream and strawberry-filled tubes that combine the smoothness of cream with the refreshing touch of strawberry. It comes in a familiar format that makes it perfect for any occasion, whether to enjoy at home or to share with friends.

The taste of these candies is as familiar as it is delicious, and no matter how many years pass, it will always be a pleasure to enjoy them. Thanks to its simple but effective formula, Mercadona has managed to capture that flavor we all know and that remains so appealing.

The product comes in a 280-gram (9.88 oz) box, perfect for sharing or enjoying individually. Its size is ideal for always having a package available at home, whether to snack between meals or to offer as a sweet treat to children after lunch. Undoubtedly, these candies have earned a special place in the hearts of many.

Enjoy a Delicious Treat Without Overspending

Best of all, these candies have an extremely competitive price. For only 1.75 euros, you can enjoy a 280-gram (9.88 oz) box, making them an affordable option for everyone. This low price makes these candies perfect for those who want to indulge without affecting their budget.

This product is available in all Mercadona physical stores, making it easy to purchase for those who prefer to buy directly at the establishment. Additionally, you can find it in Mercadona's online store. This gives you the option to order from home and receive it directly at your door, an extra convenience for customers.

These candies have quickly gained a lot of popularity as they offer a delicious taste and fit any occasion. They are perfect to enjoy as a small treat between meals, to share with friends, or to accompany a drink. Undoubtedly, they have become an essential snack for many.

With availability in physical and online stores, more people can access this product without complications. So, if you haven't tried them yet, it's the perfect time to enjoy these candies. They will make you remember the best moments of your childhood.

