Happiness Arrives at Carrefour With the Essential Product for Many Customers: It Will Be a Hit

Carrefour has launched a promotion that's hard to ignore for parents. An essential product for daily life is now available with a surprising discount. This offer allows you to purchase a high-quality item for much less than usual, facilitating the comfort and safety of the little ones.

Comfort and Safety in Every Walk

The star product of this promotion stands out for its practical and sturdy design. It is designed to join children from birth until they reach 48.5 lbs. (22 kg). Its lightweight structure allows it to be transported effortlessly, without sacrificing stability and durability.

It is the AMBER stroller by Chipolino, designed to ensure maximum comfort on every outing. Its adjustable backrest in various positions allows you to adapt the child's posture according to their needs. Additionally, it features a removable front bumper, facilitating access and improving the child's safety.

| Carrefour

Protection is key in this model, with a five-point harness that ensures a firm and stable fit. Its padded shoulder straps prevent uncomfortable chafing, allowing for a more pleasant walk. Additionally, it incorporates an adjustable canopy with a viewing window, allowing parents to monitor the baby at all times.

Another of its strong points is the footrest with an eco-leather cover, which provides comfort and an elegant finish. The ergonomic handle, covered with high-quality materials, makes it easy to handle the stroller on any surface. Everything has been designed to offer the best experience for both parents and children.

A Design Thought for Practicality

This stroller not only stands out for its comfort but also for its functionality. The front wheels with suspension absorb impacts, providing a smooth ride even on uneven terrain. Meanwhile, the rear wheels with a link brake offer stability and control at all times.

Another important aspect is that the AMBER by Chipolino complies with European standards EN1888-1 and EN1888-2. This certifies that its manufacturing meets the most demanding safety standards. Its structure is robust yet lightweight, ensuring resistance without hindering its handling.

| Carrefour

The compact design is a great advantage, as it allows for easy folding with one hand. Weighing only 14.3 lbs. (6.5 kg), it is one of the lightest options on the market. Open, its dimensions are 31.5 x 20.5 x 39.4 in. (80 x 52 x 100 cm), while folded it measures 28.7 x 20.5 x 13 in. (73 x 52 x 33 cm), making storage easy without taking up space.

The AMBER stroller from Carrefour now has an unrepeatable offer. Its original price was 149.95 euros, but it is currently available for 79.95 euros. This discount makes it an ideal option for those seeking quality, safety, and comfort at a very competitive price.

Prices and offers updated on 03/10/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes