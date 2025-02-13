Buffalo Wild Wings at Home: The Ultimate Recipe for Perfect Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is one of the most popular chains in the United States when it comes to chicken wings. Their menu offers a wide variety of sauces, from classic options to innovative combinations. The intense flavors and crispy texture have made this restaurant a favorite for lovers of fast and spicy food.

Chef Joshua Weissman has created a homemade recipe to replicate these wings with all their flavor. By following a few simple steps, you can prepare them at home with fresh ingredients and no preservatives.

| PixaBay

Buffalo Wild Wings: The Recipe for Their Wings

The first key step, according to Joshua, is to cure the wings in salt overnight. This helps to intensify the flavor and achieve a crispier skin. Then, they are fried in two stages to achieve the ideal texture:

First Fry: Cook them in oil at 350°F (175°C) for 4-5 minutes.

Second Fry: Raise the oil temperature to 375°F (190°C) and fry for 2-3 more minutes.

After frying, they are mixed with the chosen sauce to infuse them with flavor.

Making Buffalo Wild Wings And Sauces At Home | But Better

Three Sauces for All Tastes

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its variety of sauces. Weissman has recreated some of the most famous ones so you can enjoy them at home.

1. Gochujang Zing Sauce

This sauce has a balance between spicy, sweet, and umami. It is prepared by frying garlic in sesame and vegetable oil until golden. Then, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, mirin, sugar, sambal oelek, and gochujang are added.

The mixture is brought to a boil for a few seconds and thickened with cornstarch diluted in water. To finish, raw garlic and Thai basil are incorporated, providing a fresh and aromatic touch.

2. Mango Habanero

This is one of the spiciest and most popular sauces at Buffalo Wild Wings. To make it, ripe mangoes are blended with sugar and water until a very fine puree is obtained.

Separately, habaneros are crushed with garlic and vinegar to create a spicy base. Then, the mango puree and Frank's Red Hot sauce are cooked together until thickened. To finish, corn syrup and butter are incorporated, achieving a silky and balanced texture.

3. Parmesan Garlic

If you prefer a creamy and spicy flavor, this sauce is ideal. Egg yolks, garlic, Dijon mustard, corn syrup, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese are mixed. Then, it is emulsified with oil until a thick mayonnaise texture is obtained.

Fresno chili, parsley, chives, and finely chopped shallots are added. To finish, grated Parmesan cheese and toasted garlic are sprinkled over the wings already coated in the sauce.

The Perfect Dressing: Not Bleu Cheese Ranch

No order of wings is complete without a good sauce to join them. Weissman proposes a homemade ranch prepared by mixing fresh cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, garlic, lemon juice, dill, chives, parsley, and spices.

Everything is whisked until the texture is homogeneous. This dressing is ideal for balancing the spiciness of the sauces and adding a creamy touch.

Is It Worth Making Them at Home?

Buffalo Wild Wings remains an iconic place to enjoy wings with a wide variety of sauces. However, this recipe offers an excellent option to prepare them at home and customize the flavors to your liking.

By following these steps, you can achieve crispy wings, full of flavor, and without artificial ingredients. If you are a fan of Buffalo Wild Wings, this homemade recipe will allow you to enjoy an even better version.