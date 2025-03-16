Urgent Statement from Bank of America That Delights All Its Customers

Bank of America is known for offering a wide range of products and services designed to meet the needs of its customers. Whether you're looking for a savings account, a credit card, or a loan, Bank of America strives to offer flexible financial solutions.

However, one of the most common concerns among customers is avoiding monthly maintenance fees on their accounts. Many seek ways to keep their banking costs low. Fortunately, Bank of America has provided clear instructions on how to avoid these fees.

Bank of America Reports: Minimum Balance Requirement to Avoid Fees

If you want to avoid monthly maintenance costs on a Bank of America checking account, there are simple ways to keep your account fee-free. Bank of America has established a minimum balance requirement for various types of accounts, which, when met, will allow you to avoid monthly charges.

If you have a basic checking account, the minimum balance you need to maintain to avoid the monthly fee is $1,500. If you have a Preferred Rewards checking account, you must maintain a balance of $5,000. Or you could enroll in the Preferred Rewards program to waive the monthly fee.

It is important to note that maintaining the required balance is the easiest way to avoid monthly fees. Although Bank of America also offers other ways to qualify for fee waivers. One option is to set up a direct deposit of at least $250 per month into your account.

Bank of America Makes Tracking Easy

Bank of America makes it easy for customers to stay on top of their account balances. In online banking and mobile apps, you can check your balance in real-time, set up alerts, and track your spending. If your balance falls below the required minimum, you'll receive notifications to avoid unwanted fees.

Additionally, Bank of America encourages customers to take advantage of its Preferred Rewards program. It offers additional benefits such as fee waivers and better interest rates for those who maintain higher balances and meet the requirements.

Bank of America is committed to ensuring that all customers have access to affordable banking options. By offering various ways to avoid monthly costs and providing useful tools for account management, the bank helps customers manage their finances in a way that aligns with their goals.