Bad news from T-Mobile: what will happen to thousands of Americans makes no sense

Thousands of users in the United States enthusiastically welcomed the announcement from T-Mobile about their new satellite connectivity service. The project, named T-Satellite, promised to revolutionize the way people communicate in areas without traditional coverage. However, what seemed like great news has become a source of frustration for many.

After the launch, it has become clear that not all devices are compatible with this technology. T-Mobile's T-Satellite service allows users to send text messages using a satellite connection. It represents an ideal solution for emergency situations or rural areas without mobile signal.

The carrier has confirmed that, in an initial phase, users will only be able to send and receive messages, although they are already working to add support for data. The problem is that not all smartphones on the market will be able to take advantage of this new feature.

T-Mobile will try to provide a solution

T-Mobile had initially announced that their satellite internet would be available in October, but surprised users by moving up its launch. The company has even partnered with Google, allowing apps like Google Maps, Google Messages, and Find My Device to work with satellite connection on the Pixel 10. However, that desired compatibility will not extend to all models.

Currently, only Pixel 10 devices have access to satellite data, and in the future, other models will be added. These include iPhone 13 through 16, the Pixel 9 series, several Motorola devices, and multiple versions of the Samsung Galaxy line, from Galaxy S22 to the new Galaxy S25. In addition to other phones like T-Mobile REVVL.

However, the major disappointment came when it was confirmed that several phones will not receive compatibility with satellite data. Although they will be compatible with text messages.

Among the excluded models are the Pixel 9a, some 2024 Motorola Moto devices, as well as several popular Samsung models, such as Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip3, and Z Flip4.

Disappointment among users

This detail has caused confusion among users. Especially because some of the excluded devices are newer than those that have been accepted. For example, the 2021 iPhone 13 will be compatible, but the Galaxy S21, also from 2021, will not be.

T-Mobile hasn't explained why this is happening, and many are already demanding a public clarification from the carrier. Some experts point out that there could be technical or regulatory barriers that make it difficult to implement satellite data on certain models. Others suggest that enabling satellite data connection requires more complex work than simply allowing the sending of text messages.

Additionally, it should be noted that the satellite data service is not intended to replace conventional connection. T-Mobile has clarified that this is not high-speed data. It will only work with applications optimized for satellite use, such as those related to messaging, maps, and weather forecasting.