Alert in Catalonia's Supermarkets: This Is the Most Stolen Product After Oil

Thefts in supermarkets have become a growing concern for merchants in Catalonia. The rise in prices has made certain products increasingly attractive to thieves. While olive oil remains the most stolen, there is another item that has gained prominence in recent months.

Coffee has positioned itself as the second most stolen product in Catalan supermarkets. Its growing demand in the black market has alerted businesses. This increase in coffee thefts has led supermarkets to take additional security measures.

Coffee, the New Target for Thieves in Catalonia

According to a report by the company STC, specialized in security in large areas, coffee has experienced a notable increase in thefts in Catalan supermarkets. Although olive oil remains the king of thefts, coffee has gained ground, according to La Razón. This change has been detected thanks to the surveillance systems implemented in more than 10,500 supermarkets throughout Spain.

The report highlights that, after the desired oil, the most stolen products in Catalonia are coffee, followed by liquors and alcoholic beverages, canned tuna and bonito, and chocolate. This pattern in Catalonia differs from other regions, where Iberian sausages are still more stolen than coffee. In fact, the concern for coffee has surpassed other categories on the list of businesses.

The Reasons Behind the Increase in Coffee Thefts

There are several factors that have driven the theft of coffee in Catalonia. One of the main ones is the increase in the price of coffee, due to various factors such as climate change and production chain issues. This price increase has made thieves focus on coffee, as it is a product that remains in demand and easy to resell.

Additionally, coffee is a non-perishable product, which facilitates its storage and transportation. This makes it a very attractive commodity for professional thieves, who seek high-value products to resell quickly. As businesses have reinforced the security of oil, thieves have redirected their attention to other valuable products like coffee.

Another key factor is the high demand for coffee in the black market. Being a regular consumption product, many people would be willing to buy it at a lower price, regardless of its origin. This makes coffee a perfect target for thieves, who can take advantage of this demand to make profits.

Theft in supermarkets is not a new phenomenon, but the trend of the most stolen products is changing. In Catalonia, coffee has gained prominence as a desired product in the market, which has led supermarkets to adjust their security. As the concern for coffee thefts increases, merchants face new challenges to protect their most valuable products.