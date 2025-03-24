Aldi Hits Walmart and Costco: Rumors Confirmed in the United States

In the competitive supermarket market in the United States, the battle to offer the best prices doesn't relent. Although Walmart and Costco continue to lead in volume and presence, there is a chain that has achieved the unthinkable: positioning itself as the cheapest.

Aldi, the German Supermarket Dominating Savings in the United States

Aldi, of German origin, has ceased to be a secondary option. Today it is a strong rival, capable of competing head-to-head with the giants of the sector. The reason for its success? Its prices: American consumers manage to save up to 36% on their average purchase.

A recent study by Bravo Deal, a platform specialized in savings, determined that Aldi currently has the lowest prices in the country. It surpasses names like Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Albertsons.

The Key: Efficiency at the Highest Level

Aldi has built its strategy on several pillars. First, its inventory: instead of covering thousands of references, they select just enough, which reduces costs and improves efficiency. Second, private labels: most of the products on their shelves are from their own line.

This allows them to eliminate intermediaries and reduce logistical expenses. Third, the store format: Aldi's branches are smaller than those of its competitors. With less space, savings on rent, maintenance, and staff are noticeable in every product.

Record Expansion in U.S. Territory

With this model, Aldi not only maintains itself but grows. During this year, it will open 225 new stores in the United States. It is its largest expansion in a single year since it arrived in the country more than four decades ago.

Additionally, an agreement was confirmed for the conversion of 170 stores from the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket chains into new Aldi locations. These openings will be concentrated in the southeast of the country, although they will also expand west, with new locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

A Growing Giant

Currently, Aldi has 2,400 stores spread across 38 states in the United States. With these new openings, the German chain consolidates its position as one of the strongest competitors in the country. Its efficient model, low prices, and rapid growth place it in a privileged position.

While Walmart and Costco continue to dominate in volume, Aldi gains ground thanks to a focus that prioritizes customer savings. For those seeking a smart purchase, Aldi is no longer an alternative: it's the first choice.