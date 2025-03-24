Logo e-notícies EN
CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Aldi Hits Walmart and Costco: Rumors Confirmed in the United States

The German giant prevails over the American leaders in the retail sector, generating very fierce competition

In the competitive supermarket market in the United States, the battle to offer the best prices doesn't relent. Although Walmart and Costco continue to lead in volume and presence, there is a chain that has achieved the unthinkable: positioning itself as the cheapest.

Aldi, the German Supermarket Dominating Savings in the United States

Aldi, of German origin, has ceased to be a secondary option. Today it is a strong rival, capable of competing head-to-head with the giants of the sector. The reason for its success? Its prices: American consumers manage to save up to 36% on their average purchase.

Modern supermarket building with a large sign outside, surrounded by green areas and trees in the background.
The German Giant Prevails Over Its Competitors | Aldi

A recent study by Bravo Deal, a platform specialized in savings, determined that Aldi currently has the lowest prices in the country. It surpasses names like Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Albertsons.

The Key: Efficiency at the Highest Level

Aldi has built its strategy on several pillars. First, its inventory: instead of covering thousands of references, they select just enough, which reduces costs and improves efficiency. Second, private labels: most of the products on their shelves are from their own line.

This allows them to eliminate intermediaries and reduce logistical expenses. Third, the store format: Aldi's branches are smaller than those of its competitors. With less space, savings on rent, maintenance, and staff are noticeable in every product.

Storefronts of Costco and Walmart side by side.
Costco and Walmart, Overtaken by Their Fierce Foreign Competitor | en.e-noticies.cat

Record Expansion in U.S. Territory

With this model, Aldi not only maintains itself but grows. During this year, it will open 225 new stores in the United States. It is its largest expansion in a single year since it arrived in the country more than four decades ago.

Additionally, an agreement was confirmed for the conversion of 170 stores from the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket chains into new Aldi locations. These openings will be concentrated in the southeast of the country, although they will also expand west, with new locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Aldi store facade with a modern design and shopping carts at the entrance.
Aldi's Strategy Positions It as the First Supermarket with the Lowest Prices in the USA | Pinterest

A Growing Giant

Currently, Aldi has 2,400 stores spread across 38 states in the United States. With these new openings, the German chain consolidates its position as one of the strongest competitors in the country. Its efficient model, low prices, and rapid growth place it in a privileged position.

While Walmart and Costco continue to dominate in volume, Aldi gains ground thanks to a focus that prioritizes customer savings. For those seeking a smart purchase, Aldi is no longer an alternative: it's the first choice.

