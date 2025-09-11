Gavi's gesture confirms all the rumors about his relationship with Marc Márquez

Gavi's gesture has finally confirmed all the rumors circulating about his relationship with the rider Marc Márquez. During the recent MotoGP Grand Prix in Montmeló, the young midfielder from FC Barcelona was at the center of an encounter that didn't go unnoticed. This act has served to dispel any doubts about the good rapport that exists between these two elite athletes.

Rumors suggested that Gavi and Marc Márquez share a relationship based on admiration and mutual respect, something that has been confirmed with this recent meeting. Both are prominent figures in their respective sports and share similar values that unite them beyond their disciplines. This special connection was evident during the competition weekend at Circuit de Catalunya.

| EFE

The MotoGP Grand Prix, one of the most prominent sporting events of the year, has attracted several Barcelona footballers, taking advantage of the days off granted by Hansi Flick. While Joan García drew attention on Saturday with the checkered flag, on Sunday Gavi and Carles Puyol, the legendary "culé," greeted each other with an emotional hug. This close and familiar atmosphere highlighted the special character of the day.

The rapport between Gavi and Marc Márquez, evidenced by a gesture that dispels rumors

Without a doubt, the most notable moment was when Gavi was able to share a few seconds with Marc Márquez just before the race began. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Ana Pelayo, the footballer and the rider greeted each other with a hug right on the starting straight, a gesture that has shown the good relationship between them. On his social media, Gavi described the day as "a different Sunday enjoying new experiences," accompanied by several photos.

The reaction didn't take long and Marc Márquez replied to the post with a symbolic comment that shows his support and rapport. This interaction, together with the image of the hug in Montmeló, undoubtedly confirms that their relationship goes beyond the professional, showing a friendly and respectful connection. It's a clear sign for those who were closely following their relationship.

Gavi and his partner, protagonists in Montmeló alongside Marc Márquez

The presence of Gavi and Ana Pelayo in Montmeló didn't go unnoticed, as they were seen in the company of members of the Ducati team. In addition, they enjoyed the race from a privileged spot, very close to Marc Márquez's team, showing their closeness to the rider's circle. All of this confirms that the couple is integrated into this high-level sports circle.

Finally, being one of the most beloved couples at FC Barcelona comes with its privileges, as Gavi and Ana Pelayo fully enjoy them. Their discretion doesn't prevent them from showing, at every appearance, the rapport and affection that unite them, winning hearts both in the world of soccer and in MotoGP. Meanwhile, Marc Márquez continues to cement his legacy as one of the most iconic and charismatic riders in modern motorcycling.