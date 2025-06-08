Spain has arrested over 300 jihadists in the past 4 years: Catalonia leads the way

Spain is experiencing a situation of maximum alert regarding security. In the last four and a half years, police forces have arrested more than 300 individuals linked to jihadist terrorism. This is revealed by a report published by La Gaceta, signed by analyst Rubén Pulido.

Between 2021 and so far in 2025, State Security Forces and Corps have made 304 arrests. The figure reflects a growing threat in the country. In 2023 alone, there were 78 arrests, which represented an increase of 69.6% compared to the previous year. In 2024, there were 81 arrests, and in the first five months of 2025, 60 alleged jihadists have already been detained.

If the trend continues, 2025 could end with more than 140 arrests. It would be the highest number ever recorded in Spain for this type of crime. Catalonia and Madrid lead the statistics. The increase in cases in the Valencian Community, Ceuta, and Melilla is also a concern.

Open borders and terrorist risk

The data published by La Gaceta indicate a clear connection with the migration phenomenon. According to the author, many of these cells are fueled by irregular entries from high-risk areas such as the Sahel. The lack of border control thus becomes an aggravating factor.

Examples such as Abdel Bari, a former DAESH fighter arrested in 2020 in Almería, or Yassine Kanjaa, arrested in Algeciras in 2024, reinforce this hypothesis. Both entered Spanish territory illegally. One was detected after an international operation. The other, after attacking in the name of radical Islamism.

The Ministry of the Interior hasn't denied the evolution of these figures. However, it resists directly linking irregular immigration and terrorism. Despite this, the increase in arrests coincides with a period of strong migratory pressure. This has caused concern in police and judicial sectors.

The situation in Catalonia

Catalonia is the autonomous community with the most arrests for jihadist crimes in this period. It is also where the highest activity of recruitment and radicalization is detected. Many of these operations have taken place in neighborhoods with a high density of immigrant population. In addition, Catalonia is the region with the highest percentage of Muslim population in Spain.

Security experts warn in the report that the threat is not only external. There are also radicalization processes within the country itself. This way, Islamist propaganda networks and sleeper cells continue to operate in national territory, which are monitored by intelligence services.

The situation has led several security forces to request more resources in the face of the challenges posed by new technologies. They also demand international coordination and, above all, greater control on entry routes. The current figures confirm that jihadism remains a real and active threat in Spain, even more so in Catalonia.