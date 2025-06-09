Sílvia Orriols mocks CUP's 'change'

Processism and the radical left in Catalonia are being harmed by the rise of Aliança Catalana. The pro-separatist right is eating away at Junts and is also making a dent in ERC and CUP. The anti-capitalists are trying to stop their decline with a change of image and discourse, with their sights set on the 2027 municipal elections.

CUP has launched a new logo and completed its pragmatic shift at a meeting this Sunday in Capellades. This isn't the only aesthetic change we're seeing these days. Recently, the Govern of the Generalitat announced a name change for DGAIA to stop the scandal that was affecting ERC.

Aliança Catalana's jab

Aliança Catalana leader Sílvia Orriols has made ironic remarks about these changes on X. "DGAIA changes its name and CUP its logo. Nothing's happened here, right...?"

The mayor of Ripoll and member of Parliament questions with irony the attempt to change the trend with cosmetic operations. CUP faces serious internal and credibility problems that they won't solve with a simple image change. The presentation event itself was a flop in terms of attendance, which showed the organization's weakness.

It also doesn't seem like the new corporate image is catching on. The new logo has received a lot of criticism for dropping the color red and for suspiciously mimicking ERC's. The "cupaires" have once again received a lot of criticism on social media.

A simple image change isn't enough

The last radical image change in an election was made by Carles Puigdemont last year, and it didn't really work. Junts switched from green to blue and from its own brand to Puigdemont's. They finished second, seven seats behind PSC.

The "cupaires" have tried to instill optimism in a space that has been invaded by defeatism for months. The party has tried to gain influence desperately by making a deal with PSC, but it turned out even worse. Many have interpreted it as a new surrender of processism and a sign of the separatist left's decline.

Orriols has hit the nail on the head by questioning aesthetic changes as a solution to the current situation. Meanwhile, Aliança Catalana is moving steadily toward the 2027 municipal elections. Their goal is to widen their lead in Ripoll and expand throughout the territory.