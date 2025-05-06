PSC Goes Overboard with La Caixa's Return to Catalonia

The Socialist Maneuver to Regain Influence Over La Caixa's Business Universe Has Taken an Unexpected Turn. The Recent Dismissal of Ángel Simón, a Socialist Trusted Man in Criteria, Shows That PSC (and PSOE) Have Crossed a Line That Isidre Fainé Is Not Willing to Tolerate.

Thus, the Move to Prepare Fainé's Succession in Favor of the State (That Is, the Government) Becomes Complicated. We Are Not Facing a Minor Issue. With the Mandate to Normalize Catalonia and Ensure Sánchez a Good Vote Reservoir, This Situation Represents a Major Obstacle for President Illa.

The Logic of the Offices

Initially, the Return of the La Caixa Foundation to Barcelona Was Welcomed Enthusiastically by the Generalitat and PSC. Undoubtedly, It Was a First Step in the Strategy of Political and Social Normalization of Catalonia. Apart, of Course, from a Way to Start Guiding the Future of the Financial Entity When Fainé Hands Over the Command.

| CaixaBank

However, the Juiciest Part of That Maneuver Was Criteria, La Caixa's Financial Arm, Which Has a Huge Penetration in the Ibex 35. It Was in This Context That Fainé Placed Ángel Simón as His Number Two in Criteria. Considered of Socialist Sensitivity, Simón Thus Positioned Himself as Heir to the Largest Financial Holding in Spain. A Cardinal with Serious Possibilities of Becoming Pope.

For Illa, This Would Have Been a Success in Capital Letters Because It Would Return to Catalonia (and the Socialists) the Greatest Economic Influence in Spain. On the Other Hand, This Allowed Sánchez to Have a Kind of Sovereign Fund for His Own Use to Influence Large Companies. It Should Be Remembered That Sánchez Is in the Midst of an Economic Power Assault, Starting with Telefónica and PRISA.

But All This Blew Up When Fainé, Days Ago, Dismissed Ángel Simón Abruptly When He Hadn't Even Been in the Position for a Year. From Here, Speculations About Fainé's Real Reasons for Making This Decision Were Triggered. Considering the Precedents, Everything Points to the Usual: Simón Would Have Overstepped in His Political and Economic Maneuvers. This Is What, in the Vatican Language of the Diagonal, Is Known as "Loss of Trust."

| Europa Press

The dealer deals Bad Cards

To This Is Added That BBVA's Takeover Bid for Sabadell Has Received the Green Light from the CNMC. If It Finally Happens, Illa Will Go from Presenting Himself as Catalonia's Economic Promoter to Presenting Himself as the President Who Lost a Bank and Influence Over Spain's Largest Financial Arm in a Short Time. In This Way, PSC's Narrative of Placing Catalonia at the Economic Vanguard of Spain Would Be Discredited by the Facts.

Analyzed Politically, This Whole Situation Shows That Post-Process Catalonia Is Much More Inflammable Than It Seemed at First. Meanwhile, the Idea Gains Strength That This Is a Legislature of Adjustment at All Levels, Not a Legislature to Launch Pharaonic Plans.