The 'procesismo' Becomes the Laughingstock Talking About Elections in Germany

They wanted to achieve independence with international recognition and all that jazz and they can barely conduct an analysis of the elections in Germany without people laughing at them. The "procesismo" is the worst thing that has happened to Catalonia and Catalan politics in a long time. Their leaders and media mouthpieces seem determined to keep proving it at every opportunity they get.

In this video we review what happened in Germany. Also what the reactions have been in Catalonia. Especially from Junts, Esquerra, the CUP and some of their affiliated media, which have caused a wave of criticism and mockery.