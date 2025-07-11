The government tells you not to take planes while they make 115 trips in 10 months.

We have a Generalitat government that's very concerned about climate change. So much so, they tell you not to take planes. Of course, they can, because here it's always about you making the efforts and sacrifices.

Meanwhile, members of the Govern (whether they're ministers, senior officials, or other executives) can travel without any problems. In 10 months, they've made 115 trips at a cost of €273,000. As already happens with recycling or Low Emission Zones, you're the one who has to give things up because you're destroying the planet. This has been going on for a long time.

Because if Salvador Illa's Govern has made 115 trips in 10 months, the previous Govern of Pere Aragonès was even worse. The ERC executive, another party that tells you not to travel, made 714 trips in three years. In the video, I tell you about some of them because there are cases that are outrageous.

This is something typical of the woke left. They ask for sacrifices in the name of a supposed common good while they don't practice what they preach. We also saw it with Janet Sanz, former right-hand woman of Ada Colau in Comuns. Always against tourism, always against traveling, but she was caught traveling herself on vacation around the world (United States, Thailand, Ecuador...).

In the video you'll find at the top of the article, I share more details about all this hypocrisy of the woke left. Because in the official records, there's some gem that proves their cynicism when demanding sacrifices while they live comfortably.