Parliament De Catalunya Wants to Limit Freedom of Expression of Deputies

What times those were when the pro-independence movement advocated for freedom of opinion and expression. How things have changed. Freedom of opinion and expression seems to actually mean freedom of opinion if you agree with me. And freedom of expression if you express what I like.

Recently, we have learned that Parliament de Catalunya wants to restrict freedom of expression and pursue deputies who think and opine differently. It seems like an exaggerated headline. But it is not at all. This news, which is from a few days ago, has had quite an impact on X. But beyond this social media platform—one of the few spaces the establishment can't control—the news has gone quite unnoticed.

Today we discuss the system's latest maneuver to silence dissent. And we will do so by addressing the topic in a different way than TV3 has.