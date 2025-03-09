No One Expected What 'Socialité' Has Revealed About Antonio Santana's Past

The program Socialité has left everyone speechless with an exclusive that not even its hosts expected. Live on air, the show revealed an unknown romance of Antonio Santana. In fact, this surprising connection directly affects one of the contestants of Survivors 2025.

The surprise was absolute when a team member announced that the program had news that would affect one of the hosts. “We've tried on some occasions to mess with you on air, and today is the day, today you won't escape,” they hinted before revealing that the information was linked to a past romance.

Nobody Expected What Socialité Has Revealed About Antonio Santana's Past

Initially, both Antonio Santana and María Verdoy showed uncertainty. Both claimed to have secrets in their past, but neither expected to be the center of the exclusive. “The past has come to Socialité and we reveal a romance, until now unknown, of one of you,” they announced on the program.

The uncertainty ended when the program confirmed that the information referred to the host. What no one saw coming is that his ex-partner is a very well-known actress in Spain: Patricia Montero.

The news takes on an even juicier twist when remembering that Patricia Montero is the current partner of Álex Adrover, who is currently competing in Survivors 2025. A revelation that could undoubtedly have repercussions both inside and outside the reality show.

According to Socialité, the connection between Antonio and Patricia was not a mere fling. They both met at drama school and began a relationship in 2006, which lasted for two years. Far from being kept secret, the couple was seen at various events and photographed on multiple occasions.

The relationship ended in October 2008, just two months before Patricia made her relationship with Álex Adrover public, whom she met during the filming of Yo soy Bea. This fact has caused endless speculation about whether there was an overlap between the two relationships.

Far from being upset, Antonio Santana has reacted calmly to the revelation. “It was a story from 18 years ago, we were together for two years, very well, very happy. They have a family[Patricia and Álex]who are very happy,” he stated.

He also took the opportunity to send a message of support to Álex Adrover: “I'm sure Álex will do very well in Survivors,” added the host. At that moment, he also wanted to clarify that he is also happy with his life: “I'm also very happy now, for the record.”

The revelation by Socialité has caused a great stir, unearthing an unknown chapter of Antonio Santana's past. However, with a sincere and transparent tone, the host has addressed the issue openly.