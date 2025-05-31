Carlota Corredera, devastated: they leak why she has separated from her husband, Carlos Maza

Carlota Corredera confirmed last October that she had ended her romantic relationship with the man who had been her husband until then. The Galician presenter and Carlos de la Maza broke up after more than a decade together, during which their daughter Alba was born. Now, several months after the announcement of the end of their relationship, it has become known that the reason was the couple's wear and tear.

The confirmation of the end of their marriage came through a statement on her social media. At that time, Carlota made it clear that although Carlos de la Maza and she are no longer a couple, they will always be family and their priority is the well-being of their only daughter.

At the time, the journalist decided not to go into the details that led to the unexpected breakup. Even so, she turned to social media to share how she felt during that pivotal moment in her life. The communicator then asked for time to be able to process the complicated situation she was experiencing.

Her followers, upon learning the news of the breakup, realized that the presenter had not posted anything about her life with Carlos de la Maza for months. This drew even more attention considering everything she had shared up to that point. She did not even mention her wedding anniversary, a fact that later found an explanation.

The journalist waited until March to open up about the stage of life she is in. It was shortly before the premiere of Tentáculos, the new television show she hosts, when she explained how she is facing her new reality.

"Right now I'm in the middle of a rebuilding process. I'm not the same woman who hosted Sálvame, I'm a different Carlota," the Galician said.

the journalist explained that she was not willing to fight every battle

She then spoke about her situation after divorcing her husband. "I'm 50 years old, separated, other circumstances..." she explained about the life changes she had experienced since her last television appearance.

Corredera stated something at that time that some believed was a clue about what happened in her marriage: "Before, I fought for every inch. I think now I choose my battles because it's not worth it, in the end my energy has to be spent on battles that are worthwhile," she concluded.

With these words, she could be implying that fighting for her relationship no longer made sense. That's why she decided not to continue and why she and the father of her daughter decided to go their separate ways.

Corredera, trying to normalize the situation, explained that, although this was not the case in the past, now separations are commonplace. Focused on her new television job, the former host of Sálvame showed she was certain about her decision.

"I'll never give up on love, I've experienced it and I don't know if I'll experience it again," she admitted. With these words, she confirmed that she would "never" start another relationship if she was not well "and that moment hasn't come yet."