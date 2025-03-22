Neither Fuet nor Ham: This Is the Mercadona Sausage That Has Captivated All of Spain

Mercadona continues to surprise with innovative products that make a difference. This time, it has launched a perfect option for those looking for a special touch in their meals and snacks. With a unique flavor and a texture that doesn't go unnoticed, this novelty is destined to become a must-have in many kitchens.

Salami with a Special Touch

Mercadona's new salami has a more intense flavor thanks to the extra pepper, which gives it a spicy and aromatic touch. It comes in thin slices, ideal for enjoying its flavor easily and quickly. This salami is perfect for those looking for a cold cut with a different touch that doesn't go unnoticed in their dishes or sandwiches.

The 3.5 oz. (100 grams) package is convenient and practical, allowing you to enjoy fresh slices whenever you want. It's important to open it a few minutes before consuming it, which allows all its aromas to be released and enhances its flavor. This recommendation ensures that it tastes like freshly cut, maximizing the product experience.

| Mercadona

This salami with extra pepper from Mercadona offers an unbeatable quality-price ratio. With a price of only 1.75 euros per 3.5 oz. (100 grams) package, it is a very economical option compared to other similar products. Its affordable price makes it easy to enjoy a quality cold cut without having to spend much.

The salami with extra pepper from Mercadona is ideal for snacking between meals, making sandwiches, or adding to salads and tapas. With its unique flavor and affordable price, it has quickly gained popularity among customers. Mercadona has managed to offer a tasty and quality product that fits perfectly on any occasion.

A Flavor Experience You Can't Miss

The response from customers has been positive, and many have already tried Mercadona's new salami, highlighting its flavor and texture. Its extra pepper touch makes it a perfect option for those who enjoy a bit of spice in their food. The salami is soft and easy to cut, making it an ideal option for many people.

| Mercadona

This salami is not only perfect for eating alone, but it can also be used as an ingredient in various recipes. You can add it to pies, pizzas, or even make canapés for your gatherings with friends. Its versatility makes it a must-have to always have on hand in your pantry.

The salami with extra pepper from Mercadona, available for only 1.75 euros, is one of the best options in its category. Its unique flavor, combined with its affordable price and the convenience of its packaging, makes it an excellent option for enjoying a good cold cut without complications.

