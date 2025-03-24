Mercadona Listens to Its Customers and Launches the Delight That Tastes Like Heaven: Incredibly Cheap

Mercadona continues to surprise with its quality products at unbeatable prices. This time, the chain has launched a product that is quickly winning the hearts of meat lovers. If you're looking for a delicious and easy-to-prepare ingredient, this is ideal for you, as it perfectly adapts to different recipes.

Easy to Prepare and Perfect for Any Dish

Mercadona's bacon comes without rind, making it much easier to cook and enjoy. Presented in a 17.6 oz. (500 grams) tray, it's perfect for frying and adding a delicious flavor to any dish. Thanks to its thickness and texture, it becomes a versatile ingredient that can be used in many recipes.

Being so easy to fry, it becomes an excellent option for those who don't have much time to cook but want to enjoy an authentic and full-flavored taste. This bacon is ideal for those looking to incorporate a tasty and juicy touch to their meals without complications. The simplicity of its preparation makes it one of the most attractive options for all tastes.

| Mercadona

What stands out most about Mercadona's bacon is its price, as for only 3.90 euros, you can enjoy 17.6 oz. (500 grams) of high-quality bacon. Compared to other similar products on the market, this price is a real bargain. Mercadona has managed to offer a tasty and economical option that is not only delicious but also fits the tightest budgets.

With its excellent quality-price ratio, this bacon has become one of the most popular options in Mercadona's butcher section. If you're looking for a tasty, easy-to-prepare, and well-priced product, this bacon is the perfect option for you. Not only will you enjoy an unbelievable taste, but you'll also save time and money in your kitchen.

Simple to Prepare and Delicious in Every Bite

Mercadona's thin bacon is perfect for those looking for a product that doesn't require much preparation. Just fry it completely, and you'll have a delicious piece of crispy and tasty bacon ready to enjoy. It's important to remember that it should be fully cooked before consuming, ensuring the best possible flavor and texture.

| Getty Images, Mercadona

Ideal for joining any type of dish or enjoying as part of a good breakfast, this bacon is the perfect ingredient to give a special touch to your daily meals. Whether in sandwiches, salads, or accompanied by eggs, this bacon perfectly adapts to any recipe. Its ease of use and delicious flavor make it an essential ingredient in any meat lover's kitchen.

Mercadona's thin bacon without rind, at only 3.90 euros for 17.6 oz. (500 grams), is a delicious and affordable option for all households. With its ease of preparation, unmistakable flavor, and great price, it has earned a prominent place in the chain's butcher section. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy this product, ideal for any occasion.

Prices and offers updated on 03/24/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes