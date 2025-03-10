Goodbye KH-7: The Mercadona Cleaner That Impresses and Costs Less Than €2

Keeping our kitchen utensils clean and in perfect condition is essential for a functional kitchen. However, grease and food residues can become a difficult task to remove. To make this process easier, Mercadona has launched an effective and economical option to keep a kitchen always shiny without much effort.

Simple Application for Surprising Results

The Bosque Verde pot and pan cleaner is very easy to use and is designed to act quickly on the most encrusted dirt. The application is very simple: just apply the cleaner directly on the surface of the pot or pan you want to clean. Then, you only have to scrub with a scouring pad to see how the dirt starts to disappear effortlessly.

If the dirt is particularly difficult to remove, you should let it act for 20 minutes to penetrate the most resistant grease. This feature makes the cleaner ideal for kitchen utensils that have accumulated food residues over a long period of use. It is an effective option for cleaning from frying pans to casseroles, adapting to the needs of any kitchen.

| Mercadona

One of the great advantages of this cleaner is that with a scouring pad and a little patience, pots and pans look like new. Additionally, the product has a formula that makes it safe to use, as long as the application recommendations are followed. As a precaution, it is important to remember that, due to its properties, gloves should be used to avoid skin irritation.

A Basic That Can't Be Missing in the Kitchen

The Bosque Verde pot and pan cleaner has a composition based on effective ingredients to dissolve grease and food residues. It contains phosphoric acid, a component commonly used in cleaning products to remove stains and encrusted dirt, especially on difficult surfaces like metal. This ingredient ensures that, with a little effort, kitchen utensils are deeply cleaned.

Meanwhile, the price of the product is one of its great attractions. With a price of only 1.90 euros for a 250 ml bottle, it is an accessible option for all budgets. This competitive price makes the cleaner ideal for those who want to keep their cookware in good condition without spending much time cleaning.

| Getty Images Pro, Mercadona

Despite being a very economical product, it doesn't sacrifice quality or effectiveness at all. Thanks to its formula and design, it is possible to clean pots and pans with ease, a convenience to simplify household tasks. In the long term, its performance and price make it an ideal choice to keep your kitchen utensils always ready for the next use.

This cleaner is ideal for those looking for a cleaning product that, in addition to being effective, is easy to use and affordable. Its quality-price ratio makes it a must-have in any home. Especially for those who want to keep their kitchen utensils in perfect condition without spending too much.

